Opposition MPs have been accused of trying to block Brexit after tabling 146 pages of amendments to the Government’s Article 50 bill – despite it being just eight lines long.

A total of 287 different motions have been proposed by MPs, with the vast majority coming from Labour backbenchers.

The amendments seek to make a range of changes and additions to the Government’s European Union Bill, which is designed to enable Theresa May to trigger Article 50. They will be debated by MPs when the bill returns to Parliament on Monday for its Committee Stage.

Many of the motions aim to force the Government to take an range of actions before negotiations begin, including publishing numerous impact assessments, releasing separate reports on the UK’s relationship with 21 different EU agencies, and consulting with the government of Gibraltar and all the UK’s devolved assemblies.

Others try to dictate the positions Theresa May must take during negotiations with the EU, including demands for the UK to stay in the single market and guarantee the rights of EU citizens in the UK.

The sheer number and breadth of the amendments has prompted accusations that MPs are trying to block Brexit and frustrate the Government’s attempts to begin negotiations.

Sir Bill Cash, a Brexit-supporting Conservative MP, told The Independent: “There are pages and pages of stuff and almost all of it, between the Labour Party, the Lib Dems and the SNP, is just an attempt to frustrate [Brexit].

“They say they respect and accept the Bill but it’s pretty clear they are trying to hedge it round.

“They want to delay and obstruct and spin it out and string it along. Most of the amendments are designed to ring out the whole process. That’s what the object of the exercise is.”

What experts have said about Brexit







11 show all What experts have said about Brexit



















1/11 Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond The Chancellor claims London can still be a world financial hub despite Brexit “One of Britain’s great strengths is the ability to offer and aggregate all of the services the global financial services industry needs” “This has not changed as a result of the EU referendum and I will do everything I can to ensure the City of London retains its position as the world’s leading international financial centre.” Reuters

2/11 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

3/11 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

4/11 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

5/11 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

6/11 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

7/11 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

8/11 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

9/11 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

10/11 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

11/11 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

Mr Cash said many of the motions being proposed were “spurious…but that’s the whole idea”, and argued it was a clear attempt to try to stop Brexit.

“The questioned answered in the referendum was whether you want to remain or leave. It didn’t say ‘do you want to leave with a whole bunch of impact assessments’”, he added.

Peter Bone, another Conservative MP, said: “It’s a cack-handed attempt to hold things up. They think they can delay it and hope something might turn up. [But] they just don’t understand the parliamentary process. They don’t understand Parliament. They don’t understand they are wasting their time.

“I would absolutely say it is undemocratic because they people have spoken and we shouldn’t delay triggering Article 50. I would argue that strongly.

“Most of those now screaming for parliamentary democracy had no interest in it whatsoever under [Tony] Blair."

Legislation to allow PM to start formal Brexit talks clears first Commons hurdle

Tabling so many amendments was “counterproductive” to the Remainers’ cause, he claimed, because the House of Lords, where many people believe the Government is most likely to be forced into making concessions, is unlikely to wade in on issues the Commons has already voted on.

"They’ve got it wrong. All it’s going to do is make it more likely that the Bill will pass. They’ve made a really bad tactical move on this and I think it will come back and bite them", he added.

However, Labour MP Chris Leslie, who himself has tabled 79 amendments, said MPs simply wanted to make sure ministers were being held to account.

He told The Independent: “The referendum may have been conclusive about leaving the EU, but there are a myriad of really significant consequences to this on which Parliament shouldn't be gagged.

“Brexiteers shouldn't be so afraid of scrutiny and accountability. Thankfully most MPs will ignore demands they should stay quiet and docile - the country's future is at stake and Ministers shouldn't expect Parliament to be silent or biddable."

"We've established that Brexit is happening, so it's now a question of what approach the UK will be taking to the departure. With the Supreme Court saying Parliament has this role, amending the Bill to nudge Theresa May off her 'hard Brexit' path is necessary. We shouldn't simply hand back total control to the Prime Minister alone - Parliament needs to have the final say on any proposed deal before it is signed off.

Government publishes Brexit White Paper setting out plans for leaving EU

Among Mr Leslie’s amendments are demands that the Government publishes a series of reports outlining its plans for the UK’s future relationship with every EU agency, including the European Chemicals Agency, the Community Plant Variety Office and the European Centre for the Development of Vocational Training.

Only a few of the motions will actually be voted on, and the opposition parties are focusing their efforts on securing support for what they believe are the most important ones. These include Labour proposals to force the Prime Minister to give regular updates to MPs during negotiations and to enshrine in law Theresa May’s promise that Parliament will be given a vote on the final exit deal she negotiates with the EU.

The Liberal Democrats are likely to focus their efforts on forcing the Prime Minister to keep the UK in the single market, and trying to secure support for their pledge of a second referendum on Brexit.

The SNP, meanwhile, is attempting to give Scotland a veto over Brexit and has tabled a motion that would make this a legal requirement.