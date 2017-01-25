Understaffed and underfunded NHS ambulance services ‘getting worse’, watchdog warns

Understaffed and underfunded NHS ambulance services are finding it increasingly difficult to cope with rising demand, the Government’s spending watchdog has said.

The National Audit Office said ambulance services were failing to hit a target of 75 per cent of ambulances on the scene within eight minutes.

An overall figure of 72.5 per cent meeting response time also masks significant variation in service quality across the country, with "national performance against response time targets … getting worse”, according to the report.

In 2015/16, just one in three ambulance trusts actually met their targets for responding to 999 calls on time.

The official warning comes weeks after the Government denied there was an NHS “humanitarian crisis” after a warning by the British Red Cross about overstretched hospitals.

The NAO’s report however says that overburdened A&Es are having a knock-on effect on ambulance services..

Amyas Morse, head of the National Audit Office, said: “Ambulance services are a vital part of the health service but much of their ability to work better greatly depends on other parts of the health system.

“Until clinical commissioning groups see ambulance services as an integral part of that system it is difficult to see how they will become sustainable and secure consistent value for money across the country.”

Wide variation in services across the country sees 99 per cent of calls reached within 23 minutes in Yorkshire, compared with 45 minutes in the South West of England.

One problem highlighted by the report was the time it took staff to hand patients over to hospitals, with 500,000 ambulance hours said by the NAO to be lost every year.

Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s shadow health secretary, said the health service was clearly “struggling to cope with the strain of Tory underfunding”.

"The number of ambulance calls in England has increased every year since 2010, but today's National Audit Office report shows the Government has not provided the funding needed to keep pace with demand.

“Performance against response time targets is getting worse and pressures elsewhere in the system are taking their toll - a shocking half a million ambulance hours were lost to slow turnaround at A&E departments last year.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has denied there is an NHS 'humanitarian crisis' (PA)

"The NAO highlight a system which is under intense, growing and unsustainable pressure. This is yet more evidence of the incompetent mismanagement of the NHS under the Conservatives.

“Quite simply, the health service is struggling to cope with the strain of Tory underfunding. Theresa May needs to get a grip of the NHS crisis and give our ambulance staff the support and resources they need to provide the best possible service to patients.”

UK news in pictures







23 show all UK news in pictures











































1/23 22 January 2017 The Shard building is lit through a misty sunrise from Primrose Hill in London, as some rural areas are expected to see lows of minus 7C (19.4F) as the wintry weather continues, according to forecasters PA wire

2/23 22 January 2017 A frosty sunrise over Primrose Hill in London, as some rural areas are expected to see lows of minus 7C (19.4F) as the wintry weather continues, according to forecasters PA wire

3/23 22 January 2017 Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing his Men's singles fourth round match against Germany's Mischa Zverev at the Australian Open Reuters

4/23 22 January 2017 Kim Sears, wife of Britain's Andy Murray, looks on next to his coach Ivan Lendl after Andy Murray was knocked out of the Australian Open Reuters

5/23 21 January 2017 Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London Reuters

6/23 18 January 2017 Drug smuggler Errol Watson who has been jailed at the Old Bailey for 16 years for a 'sophisticated' plot to bring £2 million of cocaine into Britain disguised in lurid pink liquid. Watson, 54, from Wanstead, east London, was arrested after Border Force officers at Gatwick examined a consignment labelled as oil filters from Barbados. Officers drilled inside to find bright pink liquid which tested positive for cocaine after an x-ray of the filters raised suspicions PA

7/23 18 January 2017 The pipes that contained cocaine as drug smuggler Errol Watson has been jailed at the Old Bailey for 16 years for a 'sophisticated' plot to bring £2 million of cocaine into Britain disguised in lurid pink liquid PA

8/23 18 January 2017 Cocaine being extracted from a pipe as drug smuggler Errol Watson has been jailed at the Old Bailey for 16 years PA

9/23 17 January 2017 The Ivy Restaurant in London as it celebrates its 100th anniversary PA wire

10/23 17 January 2017 A general view of a Green Plaque unveiled to celebrate 100 years of the Ivy Getty Images

11/23 17 January 2017 The coffin of Jill Saward leaves Lichfield Cathedral after her funeral service in Lichfield, England Getty Images

12/23 17 January 2017 The funeral cortege of Jill Saward leaves Lichfield Cathedral after her funeral service in Lichfield, England Getty Images

13/23 17 January 2017 Jill Saward's husband Gavin Drake is comforted after her funeral at Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire PA wire

14/23 17 January 2017 The sun rises through the frosty mist in as deer graze in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire PA

15/23 17 January 2017 A misty Sunrise in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire PA

16/23 16 January 2017 Angels from Freedom by OVE Collective illuminates in Jubilee Park in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

17/23 16 January 2017 On Your Wavelength by Marcus Lyall uses mind-power to choreograph light patterns at the Canary Wharf Winter Lights Festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

18/23 16 January 2017 Horizontal Interference by Joachim Slugocki and Katarzyna Malejka illuminates Westferry Circus in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

19/23 16 January 2017 Angels from Freedom by OVE Collective illuminates in Jubilee Park in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

20/23 16 January 2017 Ovo, by Ovo Collective immerses visitors in a unique light structure as part of the Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

21/23 12 January 2017 A postman in Braco, near Stirling, Scotland. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

22/23 12 January 2017 Highland cattle in the snow near Brough. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

23/23 12 January 2017 Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Professor Keith Willett, NHS England's medical director for acute care, said in a statement: “The ambulance service is facing significant pressures partly because too many ambulances are dispatched to simply hit targets rather than attend to those patients most in need - with 25 per cent of dispatched blue light vehicles being stood down before they reach the scene.

“That is why we're carefully testing a change to the way in which ambulance services can respond. It's an idea that has come from doctors and paramedics, giving them much more control to do the best thing for patients.

“These trials are designed to make sure ambulances focus on the right priority - getting to the most urgent patients in the quickest possible time, and improving the service to all patients who dial 999.”