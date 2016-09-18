Nicky Morgan has revealed how Theresa May struggled to sack her face to face when she lost her job as Education Secretary in the July reshuffle.

Ms May cut loose a whole host of Cameron-supporting colleagues when she formed her Cabinet at the start of the summer, loosing nine ministers in one of the most brutal reshuffles in recent political history.

Speaking on ITV's Peston on Sunday, Ms Morgan said she was called to the Prime Minister's office on 14 July and expected the worst.

But while she "knew it was coming", she says the new Prime Minister struggled to come up with the words to dismiss her.

"I wasn't offered anything," she said. "I had to help her utter the phrase - so you'd like to 'let me go'?"

She added that the departing ministers were allowed to come and go by the back entrance, sparing them the indignity of walking out past the amassed journalists outside Number 10.

Ms Morgan confirmed it was done face to face, and said: "But at least it was done swiftly."

Since leaving the Cabinet, Ms Morgan has wasted no time in letting her opinions about Ms May's performance be known.

After it was revealed that one of Ms May's first major policies would be to extend the UK's grammar school system, the former Education Secretary took to social media to complain.

Theresa May's Cabinet: Who's in – and who's out?







27 show all Theresa May's Cabinet: Who's in – and who's out?



















































1/27 Andrea Leadsom Andrea Leadsom has been appointed Secretary for Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Getty Images

2/27 Priti Patel Priti Patel has been appointed International Development Secretary PA

3/27 Alun Cairns Alun Cairns will stay on as Welsh Secretary Reuters

4/27 Karen Bradley Karen Bradley is now Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Rex

5/27 Greg Clark Greg Clark has been appointed Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy PA

6/27 James Brokenshire James Brokenshire has been appointed as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland PA

7/27 Stephen Crabb Stephen Crabb has resigned as Work and Pensions Secretary PA

8/27 Theresa Villiers Theresa Villiers will not return as Northern Ireland Secretary. She was reportedly offered a role by Theresa May, but turned it down, saying it was not one she felt could take on Getty Images

9/27 Chris Grayling Chris Grayling has been appointed Transport Secretary PA

10/27 Damien Green Damien Green has been appointed Work and Pensions Secretary Getty Images

11/27 Liz Truss Liz Truss has been appointed Justice Secretary Getty Images

12/27 Patrick McLoughlin Patrick McLoughlin who was Transport Secretary has been appointed Tory Party chairman and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Getty Images

13/27 Justine Greening Justine Greening has been appointed as Education Secretary Getty Images

14/27 Gavin Williamson Gavin Williamson is to become the new Government Chief Whip Reuters

15/27 Jeremy Hunt Jeremy Hunt will continue as Health Secretary Getty Images

16/27 Nicky Morgan Nicky Morgan lost her job as Education Secretary Reuters

17/27 Michael Gove Michael Gove has been sacked as Justice Secretary Reuters

18/27 John Whittingdale John Whittingdale left his job as Culture Secretary EPA

19/27 Oliver Letwin Oliver Letwin, the Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster, has been sacked from his role in the cabinet PA

20/27 Philip Hammond The former Foreign Secretary has been made Chancellor EPA

21/27 Boris Johnson Leading Brexit campaigner is given the role of Foreign Secretary Getty

22/27 Amber Rudd Leading Remain campaigner takes Theresa May's old job of Home Secretary PA

23/27 Michael Fallon Stays as Defence Secretary AP

24/27 Liam Fox The former Defence Secretary is named as head of new Department for International Trade PA

25/27 David Davis The former shadow Home Secretary and leadership rival to David Cameron is named Secretary of State for Leaving the European Union - aka Brexit minister PA

26/27 George Osborne Gone as Chancellor - and fails to secure any new role in May's government GETTY

27/27 David Mundell The Conservative Party's only Scottish MP retains his role as Scottish Secretary Getty Images

She wrote on Facebook: “I believe that an increase in pupil segregation on the basis of academic selection would be at best a distraction from crucial reforms to raise standards and narrow the attainment gap and at worse risk actively undermining six years of progressive education reform.

“The evidence is now incontrovertibly clear that a rigorous academic education does not need to be the preserve of the few.”

Ms May gave her worst performance so far at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, trying to defend the policy against a barrage of attacks from Jeremy Corbyn.

And Ms Morgan repeated on Peston she felt the grammar schools debate was a "distraction" from areas of the country where "schooling is not good enough".