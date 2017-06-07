Nicola Sturgeon has claimed Theresa May’s “difficult” character will lead her to struggle in Brexit negotiations.

Scotland’s first minister said the Prime Minister was a “very difficult person to establish rapport with” but that she didn’t know her well enough to know “whether I like her or not.”

The SNP leader also claimed Ms May sounded like she was “reading from a script” in one-on-one conversations with her, a frustration she claimed the public was now starting to witness in Ms May’s communications.

“You literally go into a one-to-one with her and it’s like she’s reading from a script than having a conversation,” she told The Guardian.

“Now OK, we’re miles apart politically but then so too were David Cameron and I, but we still managed to find a way of working that respected each other’s positions. We found a way of being civil.”

She also said she believed Ms May would come out of Thursday’s election “weakened”, regardless of the result. A YouGov polling model released on Monday showed Ms May as on course to fall 21 seats short of a majority.

UK General Election 2017







23 show all UK General Election 2017











































1/23 9 May 2017 Britain's Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn greets a supporter campaigning in Manchester, north west England EPA

2/23 9 May 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate Tessa Munt on board a hovercraft during a visit to the Burnham Area Rescue Boat (BARB), a charity that operates two life-saving rescue hovercrafts and an inshore rescue boat, at Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset Yui Mok/PA Wire

3/23 9 May 2017 Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson visits the Shortbread House of Edinburgh's factory on the election campaign trail John Linton/PA Wire

4/23 10 May 2017 SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon has selfies taken during a walk about in Kirkintilloch town centre Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

5/23 10 May 2017 SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon with eleven month old Isla Corbett during a walk about in Kirkintilloch town centre Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

6/23 10 May 2017 Leader of the Liberal Democrats Tim Farron takes part in a gardening lesson as he visits Lewannick Primary School near Launceston in Cornwall, England Getty Images

7/23 16 May 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham, United Kingdom Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

8/23 16 May 2017 Jeremy Corbyn pledged to 'resign' the two-child limit on tax credits Danny Lawson/PA Wire

9/23 16 May 2017 Supporters ahead of Jeremy Corbyn's appearance at the launch in Bradford of the Labour Party manifesto for the General Election Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

10/23 16 May 2017 Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron meets engineering students during a visit to Bath College in Somerset Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

11/23 16 May 2017 Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron at work onboard the party battlebus following a general election campaign visit to Bath in Somerset Gareth Fuller/PA

12/23 17 May 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond attend a Conservative Party Press Conference at One Canada Square Jack Taylor/Getty Images

13/23 17 May 2017 Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attend an election campaign event in Canary Wharf Getty

14/23 19 May 2017 First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has a shot on a bike during a visit to Moffat on the General Election campaign trail Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

15/23 19 May 2017 First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon sits in the driving seat of a Midge car during a visit to Moffat on the General Election campaign trail Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

16/23 19 May 2017 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts as he speaks in Peterborough Getty Images

17/23 19 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the launch of the Scottish manifesto by Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson in Edinburgh Getty Images

18/23 22 May 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron poses for a selfie taken by carer April Preston during a General Election campaign visit to the Barlow Medical Centre, in Didsbury, Manchester Yui Mok/PA

19/23 22 May 2017 Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate John Leech meet carer April Preston, who is in receipt of the Carer's Allowance, during a General Election campaign visit to the Barlow Medical Centre, in Didsbury, Manchester Yui Mok/PA Wire

20/23 22 May 2017 Conservative party leader Theresa May during the Welsh Conservative manifesto launch at Gresford Memorial Hall, Gresford, Wrexham Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

21/23 22 May 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event in Wrexham, Wales Reuters

22/23 22 May 2017 Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, and Labour's former deputy Prime Minister, John Prescott, exit the party's general election campaign 'battle' bus as they arrive at an event in Kingston upon Hull, northern England Getty Images

23/23 22 May 2017 Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn walks with supporters between venues, before speaking again at another general election campaign event in Kingston upon Hull, northern England Getty Images

“I think almost regardless of the outcome, she is going to come out of this election weakened. I can’t believe that she’s doing anything other right now than wishing she hadn’t called the election in the first place,” she said.

Ms Sturgeon also voiced renewed scepticism about Ms May’s two-year timetable to withdraw Britain from the EU.

She said she would be prepared to hold a second referendum “when the Brexit deal is done”.

“Theresa May has said explicitly – and I readily concede there’s a lot of scepticism about this – but she has said that that will be before the UK exits in spring 2019. Which is why I have talked in that timeframe,” she said.

“If it takes longer than that, then it will be longer than that before we are at the end of the Brexit process.”

It comes just days after Ms Sturgeon said she would be open to forming a “progressive alternative” to the Conservatives with left-leaning parties if the election delivers a hung Parliament.

She said she could work with Jeremy Corbyn on an “issue-by-issue” basis if Labour emerged the largest party in a hung parliament.