Nigel Farage would 'pick up a rifle' if Brexit is not delivered

Nigel Farage has said he would, “don khaki, pick up a rifle and head for the front lines” if Theresa May fails to deliver Brexit in the fashion he wants.

Addressing an audience at a £63 a head event in Southampton on Sunday, the former Ukip leader said that if Brexit was not delivered properly, "there will be widespread public anger in this country on a scale and in a way we have never seen before."

He added: "If that happens, much as I'm enjoying myself... I enjoy my trips to the States with Trump and the White House and everything else. I'm enjoying my life.

"But if they don't deliver this Brexit that I spent 25 years of my life working for, then I will be forced to don khaki, pick up a rifle and head for the front lines."

Jason Hunter, who was at the event posted a video of the comments on Facebook.

He said: "That's as close to threatening anarchy and incitement to riot that I think I've EVER heard from a so-called politician."

Mr Farage has often warned of widespread public anger if Brexit is not delivered. Earlier this year he threatened to lead a 100,000 person march on the Supreme Court as it heard the government’s challenge to the Article 50 court case brought by Gina Miller.

He said in May 2016: "I think it's legitimate to say that if people feel they have lost control completely, and we have lost control of our borders completely as members of the EU, and if people feel that voting doesn't change anything then violence is the next step.

"I find it difficult to contemplate it happening here, but nothing's impossible."