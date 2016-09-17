Nigel Farage is said to have spent his last night as Ukip leader skinny dipping on Bournemouth beach with one of Ukip’s millionaire donors.

Arron Banks, who bankrolled Ukip and the Leave.EU campaign, told an audience on BBC’s Any Questions that he and Mr Farage had “had a few drinks” the night before the party’s conference in Bournemouth.

After dinner on Thursday the pair then stripped down and swam in the English Channel by moonlight, he said.

“I can tell you he's not coming back,” Mr Banks said in response to a question about whether Mr Farage would ever return as leader.

“I can tell you he's demob happy because we had a dinner last night.

“We had a few drinks, it was late at night and we went skinny dipping off the Bournemouth pier.

“So if ever a man was about to leave British politics - that's it.”

Sources close to Mr Farage told the Independent that they believed the story was true, but that the dipping may have been "not entirely skinny".

Labour MP Angela Eagle, who was appearing alongside Mr Farage on Any Questions, did not seem impressed.

“What a revolting image,” she said.

Mr Farage was replaced as Ukip leader by Diane James on Friday. He pledged to help and support Ms James, thought she has said he will not be looked to as a “back seat driver”.

In valedictory speech to Ukip conference Mr Farage said he would continue to attend to the European Parliament as Ukip’s group leader.