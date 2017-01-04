Nigel Farage hits out at Sir Tim Barrow's appointment as EU ambassador

Nigel Farage has attacked the appointment of a “career diplomat” as the UK's new ambassador to the EU.

Former Russian ambassador Sir Tim Barrow is set to replace Sir Ivan Rogers after his shock resignation this week.

“Good to see that the government have replaced a knighted career diplomat with... a knighted career diplomat,” tweeted the former Ukip leader.

Politicians and other social media users were quick to offer their ripostes to Mr Farage’s remarks.

“Says the career politician,” tweeted one journalist, while Philip Hunt, Labour’s deputy leader in the House of Lords, said: “It is indeed good to see an expert appointed.”

In a scathing resignation message to staff, Sir Ivan attacked the Government’s “muddled thinking” over Brexit and urged civil servants to challenge “ill-founded arguments”.

The ambassador unexpectedly quit just months after he sparked controversy by warning the Government that a post-Brexit trade deal could take a decade to finalise, and even then may fail to get ratified by member states.

Sir Ivan, who was expected to continue in his role until October, said he had done all he could to contribute his experience, expertise and contacts to the team responsible for invoking Article 50 and overseeing Brexit negotiations.

Mr Farage said Sir Ivan should have stepped down the day after referendum and he hoped his resignation was the start of a “real political revolution”.

“I think we should get rid of many of our ambassadors around the world,” he said on his LBC radio show on Tuesday night.

The Brexit campaigner then repeated his calls for a political overhaul during an interview with Sky News in which he called Britain’s revolution “incomplete” because “the same people are still in charge”.

Sir Tim’s appointment is a win for Boris Johnson's department which has been pushing for a “Foreign Office lifer” with good diplomatic experience to take up the role.

After it was officially confirmed, Sir Tim said: “I look forward to joining the strong leadership team at the Department for Exiting the EU and working with them and the talented staff at UKRep [UK Representation to the EU] to ensure we get the right outcome for the United Kingdom as we leave the EU.”

Sir Tim first joined the FCO in 1986 and is the former ambassador to Russia. He has also held several roles relating to the European Union.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said of his appointment: “UKRep will have a crucial role to play in the negotiation over the UK's exit from the EU, and Sir Tim Barrow will add to the already extensive experience it brings.

“His knowledge of Brussels means he will be able to hit the ground running at a vital time, and steer UKRep throughout the negotiation period.

“I am confident that with his help, the UK will be able to forge a new relationship with the EU that works to the mutual benefit of both sides.“

But Ukip said the role should have been given to a “committed Brexiteer”.

“This appointment is a disappointment because the last thing we need is another career diplomat wearing a Brussels jersey,” said the party’s Brexit spokesman Gerard Batten.

“The Foreign Office needs a complete and revolutionary shake-up for it must begin to reflect the stated desire of the British people to leave the EU.”

Labours's Brexit spokesman Sir Keir Starmer said Sir Ivan's resignation was likely to be a “significant loss” for Britain and raised “a number of serious questions” about the Government's preparations for the talks, which Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will trigger under Article 50 of the EU treaties before the end of March.

“I welcome the appointment of Sir Tim Barrow as the UK's new Permanent Representative to the EU,” he said.

“It is of course vital that there should be no vacuum in such an important role and that the new Permanent Representative should be someone with a strong and distinguished record of service as a diplomat.

“But a number of fundamental questions remain unanswered. In particular, Sir Ivan Rogers' confirmation that the Government lack a plan for Brexit and his statement that the UK does not have a proper and effective negotiating team in place.”

Additional reporting from Press Association