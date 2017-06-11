Supporters of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) are demanding Theresa May allow a banned loyalist march as part of an agreement by the Northern Irish party to prop up a minority Conservative government.

The Portadown Loyal Orange Lodge (LOL), who are currently prevented from marching in the flashpoint Gavaghy Road in following a long history of sectarian violence, put out a statement amid speculation as to what concessions the DUP could demand in return for striking a deal with the Tories.

Orangemen were banned from marching through the nationalist area of the mainly loyalist town 20 years ago following repeated riots during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Protests against the ban culminated in 1998 with the shocking murders of three young boys after their house was firebombed in a loyalist arson attack.

The boys’ mother was Catholic and the family lived in a mainly Protestant area. The brothers – Richard, Mark and Jason Quinn, aged 11, 9 and 7, were asleep when a petrol bomb was thrown through the window of their house.

The statement on Twitter congratulates the Orange Order’s “fellow Brother” David Simpson, the MP for Upper Bann, known for strident religious views including a belief in creationism, for his newfound place at the centre of mainstream British politics.

“Portadown District LOL notes the outcome of the recent general election with interest. We would like to congratulate fellow Bro. David Simpson and all the other unionist representatives," it said.

“We note the invitation from the Prime Minister to the DUP to support her government. We trust that the parading issue especially in Portadown will be high on the agenda for the new Government.

“It is clear that the endeavour of the orange family to maximise the unionist vote paid dividends and consequently the DUP has been given the opportunity and responsibility to deliver for the people of Northern Ireland. We trust that they are successful in promoting the values of the Unionist People and the Orange fraternity. We wish them well in the weeks and months that lie ahead.”

It concludes, in block capitals: “HERE WE STAND WE CAN DO NO OTHER.”

The Orange Order is effectively asking the DUP to use its sudden influence to allow their Protestant members to march from Dumcree church in Portadown through the mainly nationalist area, in spite of the widespread objection that the march is intimidating.

Orange Order members have held protests at Dumcree every Sunday since July 1998 when the parade was banned, and the Portadown lodge has continued to ask permission to march down the Garvaghy Road every week. The march is said to celebrate the 1690 Battle of the Boyne.

At the height of the troubles in Northern Ireland, the UK Government was forced to spend millions on security and draft in hundreds of extra troops to try and combat the tensions caused by inflammatory sectarian marches.

The Orange Order claims the restriction along the Gavaghy Road is a breach of their human rights. But the Parades Commission, which regulates the marches, said in a statement: “The Commission believes that the conditions it imposes strikes a fair balance between the needs of the community and the rights of the individual.”

Following the murders of the three children, William Bingham, a member of the Orange Order negotiating team, said that “walking down the Garvaghy Road would be a hollow victory, because it would be in the shadow of three coffins of little boys who wouldn't even know what the Orange Order is about”. He said the Order had lost control of the situation and that “no road is worth a life” – but later apologised for having implied the Orange Order rather than terrorism was to blame.

A deal between the Conservatives and the DUP has not yet been reached, with Downing Street forced to retract a statement suggesting an “outline agreement” for a “confidence and supply” arrangement had been reached.

DUP leader Arlene Foster – who is not an MP – said the party had held “good discussions” with the Conservatives on how they could support them in the formation of a government after Theresa May fell short of the 326 seats she would need for a majority.

Theresa May reaches 'confidence and supply' deal with DUP

The DUP was founded in 1971 by rabble-rousing Protestant preacher Ian Paisley, who was known for his association with loyalist paramilitaries.

The party is known for its Christian fundamentalist views on gay marriage and abortion, although these are devolved issues so the Northern Irish MPs are unlikely to be able to influence such matters of social policy on the mainland.

But protests have been held in London and other cities by those concerned about the possible influence of the Northern Irish group on the Conservatives in the event of a deal being reached.

The DUP’s list of demands in return for supporting the Conservatives could include a “soft” exit from the European Union rather than a so-called hard Brexit. Although the party is pro-Leave, is opposed to a hard border with the Irish Republic and to any new customs operations.

In spite of protesters fears, the price of the DUP’s backing is likely to be economic rather than social. The party is pro-welfare and opposes Tory plans to means test pensioner benefits and other cuts.

The party is thought likely to demand funds of around £350 million lost through the withdrawal of EU subsidies from farmers once Brexit is concluded.

Northern Ireland currently receives around £100 million a year through a peace process dividend for community development and cross-border projects, and the protection of these funds is likely to be on the DUP’s list of priorities.

UK Election Day 2017







38 show all UK Election Day 2017









































































1/38 Door of Number 10 Downing Street is seen on the morning after Britain's election in London REUTERS

2/38 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in north London after he called on the Prime Minister to resign, saying she should "go and make way for a government that is truly representative of this country" PA

3/38 Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell arrives at Labour Headquarters on June 9, 2017 in London, England. After a snap election was called by Prime Minister Theresa May the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday. The closely fought election has failed to return a clear overall majority winner and a hung parliament has been declared Getty Images

4/38 Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, speaks after retaining her seat in the general election, in Brighton REUTERS

5/38 Patrons watch the results for Britain's election in London REUTERS

6/38 Leader of the Liberal democrats Tim Farron celebrates beating Conservative party candidate James Airey (R) following the announcement of the results at the Westmoorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre on June 9, 2017 in Kendal, United Kingdom. After a snap election was called, the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday following a closely fought election. The results from across the country are being counted and an overall result is expected in the early hours Getty Images

7/38 Paul Nuttal, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party reacts after failing to win the seat of Boston and Skegness at the counting centre for Britain's general election in Boston REUTERS

8/38 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, as counting is under way for the General Election. PA

9/38 Anna McMorrin hugs Jo Stevens MP after winning Cardiff North for Labour at the Sport Wales National Centre on June 9, 2017 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. After a snap election was called, the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday following a closely fought election. The results from across the country are being counted and an overall result is expected in the early hours Getty Images

10/38 Vince Cable wins the Twickenham election for the Liberal Democrats. Richmond and Twickenham election Rex Features

11/38 Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn rubs his face after arriving for the declaration at his constituency in London AP

12/38 Emily Thornberry speaks after holding her Islington South and Finsbury seat at the Sobell Leisure Centre in Islington, north London PA

13/38 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May listens as the declaration at her constituency is made for in the general election in Maidenhead, England, Friday, June 9, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election appeared Friday to have backfired spectacularly, after an exit poll suggested her Conservative Party could lose its majority in Parliament AP

14/38 Labour Party candidate Emily Thornberry smiles at a counting centre for BritainâÃÃ´s general election in London REUTERS

15/38 A picture shows the Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben, and the Houses of Parliament in central London on June 8, 2017, on the night of Britain's general election. Prime Minister Theresa May is poised to win Britain's snap election but lose her parliamentary majority, a shock exit poll suggested on June 8, in what would be a major blow for her leadership as Brexit talks loom AFP/Getty Images

16/38 DUP candidate for Lagan Valley Jeffrey Donaldson celebrates following his election at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn as counting is under way for the General Election PA

17/38 Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd attends the count for her seat at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Hastings REUTERS

18/38 Ballots are counted at a counting centre for BritainâÃÃ´s general election in London Reuters

19/38 The London Eye is illuminated in blue, representing the Conservative Party, after the first exit polls announced in Britain's general election AP

20/38 Election officials count votes in the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland EPA

21/38 The London Eye is illuminated in red, the color of the Labour Party, after first exit polls of Britain's national election announced in London AP

22/38 BBC Television centre is illuminated with the exit poll results for Britain’s general election Eddie Keogh/Reuters

23/38 Labour’s Bridget Phillipson (centre) smiles after being announced as the winner of the election for the constituency of Houghton and Sunderland South at a counting centre Reuters

24/38 Members of the election staff prepare to count ballots, in Theresa May’s constituency in Maidenhead AP

25/38 Ballot papers are checked ahead of the count at the Westmoorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre Getty

26/38 Ballots are counted at a counting centre for Britain’s general election in Kendal Reuters

27/38 Theresa May arrives to vote at a polling station in Maidenhead AP

28/38 Jeremy Corbyn arrives to cast his ballot at a polling station in north London EPA

29/38 Lib Dems leader Tim Farron outside a polling station at Stonecross Manor Hotel in Kendal, Cumbria PA

30/38 The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (Ukip) Paul Nuttall arrives to vote at a polling station in Congleton Reuters

31/38 Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon with her husband Peter Murrell (left) the CEO of the SNP after casting their votes at a polling station at Broomhouse Community Hall, Glasgow, Scotland EPA

32/38 Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain’s Green Party, arrives with her husband Richard Savage, to vote in Brighton Reuters

33/38 An advertising van showing caricatures of Tim Farron, Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and Paul Nuttall with the message who will be looking for a new job as Britain goes to the polls to elect a new government Rex

34/38 Performers pose with puppet caricatures of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, leader of the Liberal Democrat Party Tim Farron and leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, in front of the Palace of Westminster Reuters

35/38 Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales Reuters

36/38 Police officers speak with a Labour Party activist outside a polling station in London AP

37/38 Benedictine nuns from Tyburn Convent leave after voting in Britain's general election at a polling station in St John's Parish Hall, London AP

38/38 A polling station sign is seen on a telephone box outside the polling station at Rotherwick Hall, west of London Getty Images

Critics claim a deal between the Conservatives and the DUP could destabilise the peace process in Northern Ireland as the UK Government must maintain a position of neutrality between the nationalists and the unionists in accordance with the Good Friday agreement.

Many have pointed to the apparent contradiction between the Conservatives’ repeated criticism of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for having held talks with Republicans during the Troubles and the party’s willingness to forge an agreement with the DUP, a party endorsed by the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) – a violent loyalist paramilitary group still active in Northern Ireland and responsible for two murders this year.

Ireland’s Prime Minister Enda Kenny has issued a warning to Ms May that any arrangement with the DUP must not compromise the Good Friday agreement.