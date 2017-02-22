PMQs live: Theresa May faces Jeremy Corbyn as by-election campaigning enters final day

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog of today’s Prime Minister’s Questions. Here are the latest updates:

It comes as campaigning in two crucial by-elections in Stoke-on-Trent Central and Copeland comes to a close on Thursday. The winning candidates will replace former Labour MPs Tristram Hunt and Jamie Reed. Despite dismal national polling, campaigners believe Labour will hold on to the two seats and fend off a challenge from Ukip in Stoke and the Conservatives in Copeland.

Today’s PMQs also comes after David Davis, the Brexit Secretary, admitted the UK will not suddenly shut the door on workers coming in from the EU after Britain leaves the bloc. He said it could take “years and years” for Britain to fill the jobs that would have otherwise have been done by EU immigrants coming to the UK to work.

His comments were apparently aimed at calming fears in Europe of a sudden shift in policy that might affect EU citizens in the UK, but drew angry comments from Leave campaigners who said their referendum victory was based on a promise of falling immigration.