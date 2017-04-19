Here are the latest updates:

Speaking ahead of PMQs today, Theresa May claimed that victory in the snap general election would strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations with EU leaders.

The Prime Minister said that if she had not performed a U-turn on calling an early vote, the "crucial part" of the Brexit talks would have occurred in the build-up to a general election, which EU negotiators could have exploited as a "weakness".

Ms May appealed for the British people to trust her to handle Brexit and rejected claims the decision to go to the country on 8 June was motivated by political opportunism at a time when the Tories enjoy a healthy opinion poll lead.

She said she wanted a stronger mandate because, with a slim working majority of just 17 MPs, opposition parties were intent on "frustrating" Brexit, even though she has yet to lose a vote on the issue in the Commons.

MPs are today expected to back Mss May's demand for an early ballot, three years ahead of the next scheduled general election.