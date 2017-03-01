PMQs live: Jeremy Corbyn faces down Theresa May in aftermath of Copeland and Stoke by-elections

Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May are facing off at Prime Minister's Questions for the first time since the Copeland and Stoke by-elections.

The latest updates are:

• Housing crisis will continue, says DCLG perm sec

• Theresa May's top aide linked to spending investigation

• Carswell 'holds secret defection talks with Tories'

• NHS faces EU migrant worker shortage crisis

• Labour has no prospect of winning, says Starmer

It's always difficult to know what Jeremy Corbyn will go on at PMQs but he has a few options this week. The NHS crisis continues to rumble on and there are no shortage of horror stories about the underfunded hospitals.

EU nationals, too, are an issue close to Mr Corbyn's heart, linked to Brexit, and popular with his support base. Or will he pull another rabbit out of the hat as he did with social care funding?

The revelation last night linking Nick Timothy, Theresa May's top advisor, to the campaign spending investigation, will be tempting for Mr Corbyn – but he may tread carefully given that Labour are also embroiled in similar probes.

The Prime Minister, or at least her backbenchers, is likely to hit back at Mr Corbyn with the result in Copeland. Keir Starmer's words from yesterday about Labour being unable to win the next election will also surely be used against the Labour leader in this public forum.

Both leaders have been getting more assured in their performances thus far and it will be interesting to see whether this continues.