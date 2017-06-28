Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May are clashing at Prime Minister's Questions for the first time since the shock general election result.
The latest updates are:
• MPs to vote on emergency services cuts
• Government's fire inspectors warned in cladding
• May urged to give free vote on NI abortions
• Tory grammar school plan scrapped
• Sturgeon backtracks on second Scottish referendum
The two leaders will face-off ahead of a vote on the Queen's Speech. Labour has proposed an amendment that would stop cuts to emergency services – fire and police.
The Conservatives last night rejected the proposal, arguing that to fully fund emergency services would require a strong economy.
The clash comes as the National Social Attitudes Survey shows a sharp swing in public opinion against austerity and spending cuts.
