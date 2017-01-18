SNP leader Angus Robertson has accused Conservative MPs of jeering him for pointing out Brexit's impact on people's jobs.

During a speech at PMQs on Wednesday, Mr Robertson was interrupted by jeers as he began to say: "Scotland's leading economic forecaster says..."

Amid the calls, someone could be heard to shout: "They don't like experts!"

Mr Robertson appeared furious, saying: "Tories jeering and cheering when the forecast for people's income is that it is likely to drop by £2,000 and that 80,000 people may lose their jobs in Scotland as a result of the hard Tory Brexit plan of the Prime Minister.

"Does the Prime Minister believe that this is a price worth paying for her little Britain Brexit?"

Prime Minister Theresa May replied: "I repeat what I said earlier. We will be working to ensure that we get the best possible deal in terms of acecss to the singel market and continuing to cooperate in partnership with the remaining 27 member-states of the European Union.

"But the Right Honourable gentleman once again talks about the possibility of negative impact on Scotland if Scotland were not part of the single market.

"His party is dedicated to taking Scotland out of the single market by taking it out of the United Kingdom."

Earlier, Mr Robertson asked Ms May if she still considered Scotland an equal partner in the United Kingdom.

"Shortly after the Prime Minister confirmed that she wants to take the UK out of the single European market, the Scottish parliament voted by a large cross-party majority to remain in the single European market, just as a large majority of people in Scotland voted to remain in the European Union," he said.

"The Prime Minister has said that Scotland is an equal partner in the United Kingdom. Does she still believe this is true, or is she just stringing the people of Scotland along?"

Ms May replied: "I might refer the Right Honourable gentleman to my speech yesterday, where I reiterated my commitment to be working with the devolved administrations to ensure that their voice is heard, that their interests are taken into account as we proceed along this path of negotiating our exit from the European Union.

"Also, I specifically referenced the Scotland plan... We will be looking at it closely and working with the Scottish government on the policies they bring forward."

Speaking after Ms May's Brexit announcement on Tuesday, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a different future for Scotland is now more likely.

She said: "It seems the Westminster Tory Government now think they can do anything to Scotland and get away with it. They must start to understand how wrong they are.

"The UK Government cannot be allowed to take us out of the EU and the single market, regardless of the impact on our economy, jobs, living standards and our reputation as an open, tolerant country, without Scotland having the ability to choose between that and a different future.

"With her comments today, the Prime Minister has only succeeded in making that choice more likely."