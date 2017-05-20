Politicians will call an election truce today to honour murdered MP Jo Cox by focusing on what they have in common.

Theresa May and other party leaders will stop campaigning for an hour to remember the Labour MP, who used her maiden speech in the Commons to say: “We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us.”

Her widower Brendan Cox said the move would “send a powerful message” of unity, coming ahead of the first anniversary of the mother-of-two’s murder last June.

He said: “Doing so in such a coordinated way will, we hope, send a powerful message that whatever our political disagreements, we really do hold more in common and show a united front against hatred and extremism in all its forms.

“Elections are huge moments of national importance and deserve to be taken seriously. But we also need to get a better balance.

“We spend way too much time fixated on the areas we disagree with each other and need to create more moments where we come together as a country.

“That’s what I’m focused on and after polling day, I am sure that’s exactly what people all over the UK will be crying out for.”

Jo Cox tributes - in pictures







20 show all Jo Cox tributes - in pictures





































1/20 Floral tributes and candles are placed by a picture of slain Labour MP Jo Cox at a vigil in Parliament square in London AFP

2/20 Tributes to Labour Party MP Jo Cox are placed on her houseboat in Wapping in London REUTERS

3/20 The Union flag at half-mast on top of Portcullis House in London after Labour MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death PA

4/20 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (2R) and deputy leader Tom Watson (L) light candles as they attend a vigil to slain Labour MP Jo Cox in Parliament square in London AFP/Getty Images

5/20 Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and deputy leader Tom Watson (rear) arrive to leave tributes at Parliament Square PA

6/20 People leave St Peter's Church after a vigil in memory of Jo Cox REUTERS

7/20 Flowers left at Parliament Square opposite the Palace of Westminste, following the death of Labour MP Jo Cox PA

8/20 People react as they look at tributes left for Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Parliament Square, London REUTERS

9/20 A man writes a message at Parliament Square PA

10/20 People stop to look at tributes left at Parliament Square opposite the Palace of Westminster PA

11/20 A woman arrives to lay flowers at a statue to Joseph Priestly in Birstall near to the scene where Labour MP Jo Cox was shot AFP/Getty Images

12/20 Tributes at Parliament Square opposite the Palace of Westminster PA

13/20 A woman places candles in tribute to Labour Party MP Jo Cox REUTERS

14/20 A member of the public signs a memorial for British MP Jo Cox in Parliament Square, London EPA

15/20 People sign messages of condolence for MP Jo Cox during a vigil in Parliament Square in London Getty Images

16/20 Flags at half mast outside Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, after Labour MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death in the street outside her constituency advice surgery in Birstall PA

17/20 People arrive in Market Square with floral tributes after the death of Jo Co Getty Images

18/20 Floral tributes are placed in Market Square next to the statue of Joseph Priestley following the death of Jo Cox Getty Images

19/20 Floral tributes are brought to the scene after the death of Jo Cox Getty Images

20/20 A police officer carries bunches of flowers at the scene of the shooting of Labour MP Jo Cox in Birstall REUTERS

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is due to visit an arts centre in Liverpool, while Liberal Democrat Tim Farron will attend a community picnic in Kendal in his constituency and Green leader Caroline Lucas will be at a church project in Brighton.

In Ms Cox’s former constituency of Batley and Spen, in West Yorkshire, the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green candidates will come together at a farmers’ event raising money for a special care baby unit.

The mother-of-two, 41, was shot and stabbed multiple times by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair in her constituency last June. He was later handed a whole-life prison sentence for her murder.

To mark the anniversary of her death, Mr Cox has organised the Great Get Together from 16-18 June, when thousands of gatherings such as street parties, picnics and coffee mornings will be held across the country.

