  1. News
  2. UK
  3. UK Politics

Jo Cox: Politicians put aside differences to honour murdered MP

Election campaign suspended for one hour today in memory of former Labour MP

Click to follow
Indy Politics
jo-cox-2.jpg
In Ms Cox’s former constituency of Batley and Spen, candidates will come together at an event raising money for a special care baby unit PA

Politicians will call an election truce today to honour murdered MP Jo Cox by focusing on what they have in common.

Theresa May and other party leaders will stop campaigning for an hour to remember the Labour MP, who used her maiden speech in the Commons to say: “We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us.”

Her widower Brendan Cox said the move would “send a powerful message” of unity, coming ahead of the first anniversary of the mother-of-two’s murder last June.

Read more

He said: “Doing so in such a coordinated way will, we hope, send a powerful message that whatever our political disagreements, we really do hold more in common and show a united front against hatred and extremism in all its forms.

“Elections are huge moments of national importance and deserve to be taken seriously. But we also need to get a better balance.

“We spend way too much time fixated on the areas we disagree with each other and need to create more moments where we come together as a country.

“That’s what I’m focused on and after polling day, I am sure that’s exactly what people all over the UK will be crying out for.”

Jo Cox tributes - in pictures

Jo Cox tributes - in pictures

  • 1/20

    Floral tributes and candles are placed by a picture of slain Labour MP Jo Cox at a vigil in Parliament square in London

    AFP

  • 2/20

    Tributes to Labour Party MP Jo Cox are placed on her houseboat in Wapping in London

    REUTERS

  • 3/20

    The Union flag at half-mast on top of Portcullis House in London after Labour MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death

    PA

  • 4/20

    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (2R) and deputy leader Tom Watson (L) light candles as they attend a vigil to slain Labour MP Jo Cox in Parliament square in London

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/20

    Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and deputy leader Tom Watson (rear) arrive to leave tributes at Parliament Square

    PA

  • 6/20

    People leave St Peter's Church after a vigil in memory of Jo Cox

    REUTERS

  • 7/20

    Flowers left at Parliament Square opposite the Palace of Westminste, following the death of Labour MP Jo Cox

    PA

  • 8/20

    People react as they look at tributes left for Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Parliament Square, London

    REUTERS

  • 9/20

    A man writes a message at Parliament Square

    PA

  • 10/20

    People stop to look at tributes left at Parliament Square opposite the Palace of Westminster

    PA

  • 11/20

    A woman arrives to lay flowers at a statue to Joseph Priestly in Birstall near to the scene where Labour MP Jo Cox was shot

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 12/20

    Tributes at Parliament Square opposite the Palace of Westminster

    PA

  • 13/20

    A woman places candles in tribute to Labour Party MP Jo Cox

    REUTERS

  • 14/20

    A member of the public signs a memorial for British MP Jo Cox in Parliament Square, London

    EPA

  • 15/20

    People sign messages of condolence for MP Jo Cox during a vigil in Parliament Square in London

    Getty Images

  • 16/20

    Flags at half mast outside Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, after Labour MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death in the street outside her constituency advice surgery in Birstall

    PA

  • 17/20

    People arrive in Market Square with floral tributes after the death of Jo Co

    Getty Images

  • 18/20

    Floral tributes are placed in Market Square next to the statue of Joseph Priestley following the death of Jo Cox

    Getty Images

  • 19/20

    Floral tributes are brought to the scene after the death of Jo Cox

    Getty Images

  • 20/20

    A police officer carries bunches of flowers at the scene of the shooting of Labour MP Jo Cox in Birstall

    REUTERS

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is due to visit an arts centre in Liverpool, while Liberal Democrat Tim Farron will attend a community picnic in Kendal in his constituency and Green leader Caroline Lucas will be at a church project in Brighton.

In Ms Cox’s former constituency of Batley and Spen, in West Yorkshire, the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green candidates will come together at a farmers’ event raising money for a special care baby unit.

The mother-of-two, 41, was shot and stabbed multiple times by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair in her constituency last June. He was later handed a whole-life prison sentence for her murder.

To mark the anniversary of her death, Mr Cox has organised the Great Get Together from 16-18 June, when thousands of gatherings such as street parties, picnics and coffee mornings will be held across the country.

Press Association

Comments