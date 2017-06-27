A cap on public sector pay that has frozen salaries below inflation for seven years could be lifted as MPs vote on the policy during the Queen’s Speech debate.

Parliament will vote on whether to end the austerity policy, introduced in 2010 by George Osborne, on Wednesday following a debate about health, security and social care.

The amendment to the Queen’s Speech, tabled by Labour's front bench, calls for a "fair pay rise" for emergency and public sector workers including teachers, doctors and police officers.

Unions said the pay cap, currently in place until 2020, has caused "real hardship for workers and their families".

Dave Prentis, general secretary of Unison, said the vote gives MPs who have praised the efforts of public sector workers in the wake of recent terror attacks and the Grenfell Tower disaster “a chance to show they really mean what they’ve said”.

Nurses’ pay has fallen by 14 per cent in real terms after annual pay rises were capped at 1 per cent, according to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), who today staged protests demanding the Government remove the pay freeze.

One nurse demonstrating outside the Department of Health, 22-year-old Lauren Gray, told The Independent she felt she was “working so hard for so little” but staff shortages meant she “can't even do my job properly”.

Nurses protest at Department of Health over pay cap

RCN chief executive Janet Davies warned chronic low pay was leading to plummeting domestic nursing applications and high stress as NHS institutions struggle to fill nursing places.

The union said its protests, held in 30 locations, were a "final warning" to the Government to take action over low pay or face the first nursing strike in history.

Ms Davies said the crisis in nursing has now become so acute that the NHS is in grave danger of suffering another catastrophe on the scale of Mid Staffs.

After the general election Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt hinted he might lift the pay cap.

He praised the “absolutely brilliant” work of nurses and said he had “a great deal of sympathy” for the case they have made over pay.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the public sector pay cap "has been hugely damaging for the NHS” and is “causing financial chaos for hospitals and causing misery for patients”.

“Nurses are being forced to use foodbanks to make ends meet and NHS Providers say that staff are quitting the NHS to stack shelves instead,” he said. “The Health Secretary says he has sympathy for underpaid health staff but sympathy won’t put food on the table.

UK news in pictures







20 show all UK news in pictures





































1/20 26 June 2017 A festival-goer sleeps outside their tent at the end of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

2/20 26 June 2017 Canadian Captain Megan Couto (C) leading out troops of the Second Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry from Wellington Barracks heading for the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London. Media reports state that Megan Couto, will be at the head of some 40 Canadian soldiers along with the Royal Canadian Artillery Band at the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace becoming the first female soldier in history to become Captain of the Guard. Canadian soldiers are serving as the Queen's Guard as sentries at Buckingham Palace, St. James's Palace, the Tower of London and Windsor Castle until 03 July 2017. Queen Elizabeth II invited Canada to send troops take part in the ceremonial duties in 2017 marking 150 years since Canadian Confederation EPA

3/20 26 June 2017 Residents leave their home on the Taplow Block on the Chalcots Estate on June 26, 2017 in London, England. Residents of the Chalcots Estate have been urged to leave their homes due to fire safety fears in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Four of the five Chalcots Estate towers in Camden, North London, are being evacuated after they were found to have similar cladding to that on Grenfell, attributed to contributing to the rapid spread of the blaze last week that killed at least 79 people Getty Images

4/20 25 June 2017 Police officers on Romford Road in Forest Gate, east London, as people protest over the death of Edir Frederico Da Costa, who died on June 21 six days after he was stopped in a car by Metropolitan Police officers in Woodcocks, Beckton, in Newham, east London PA

5/20 24 June 2017 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses revellers from the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

6/20 23 June 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017 Reuters

7/20 22 June 2017 Cosplay fans (L-R) George Massingham, Abbey Forbes and Karolina Goralik travel by tube dressed in Harry Potter themed costumes, after a visit to one the literary franchise's movie filming locations at Leadenhall Market in London, Britain Reuters

8/20 22 June 2017 Racegoers cheer on their horse on Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London Getty

9/20 21 June 2017 A reveller walks among the tipi tents at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

10/20 20 June 2017 A police officer lays some flowers passed over by a member of the public, close to Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, after one man died and eight people were taken to hospital and a person arrested after a rental van struck pedestrian PA

11/20 The Borough Market bell is seen in Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

12/20 Two women embrace in Borough Market, which officially re-opens today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah McKay

13/20 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attends the re-opening of Borough market in central London following the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

14/20 People walk through Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

15/20 News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch, with one of his daughters, visit Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack REUTERS

16/20 A woman reacts in front of a wall of messages in Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

17/20 Vivenne Westwood walks the runway at the Vivenne Westwood show during the London Fashion Week Men's June 2017 collections Getty Images

18/20 Millwall fan and London Bridge hero Roy Larner on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

19/20 Richard Arnold, Roy Larner, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

20/20 11 June 2017 England players celebrate after defeating Venezuela 1-0 to win the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea AP

“Labour is giving MPs the chance to vote with their conscience and vote in favour of NHS patients, by voting to put an end to this damaging, divisive and self-defeating pay cap.”

Before the election, Jeremy Corbyn said Labour would give “overworked and underpaid” NHS staff a pay rise.

During the election campaign, Theresa May’s evaded a question about nurses using food banks and insisted “there’s no magic money tree” when confronted about the issue by a nurse.