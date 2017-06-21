The Queen's Speech has been scaled back for the first time in decades after the Conservatives lost their majority in Parliament following the snap general election.

Theresa May has been forced to scrap her most controversial manifesto pledges, as figures in her party admit it will be her "first and last" as Prime Minister.

She will focus what little clout she has on pushing through Brexit – even though she adopted a distinctly softer tone in a bid to stave off a potentially damaging cabinet split.

Watch the Queen's Speech live with The Independent here:

