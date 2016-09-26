Britain’s support for Saudi Arabia is undermining its attempts to hold other international powers like Russia to account for alleged war crimes, Labour’s shadow defence secretary has said.

Clive Lewis, a former soldier, said Russia should have “the full weight of international law” thrown at it if it was found to be committing war crimes in its bombardment of rebels in Syria.

But he warned that the UK’s support for Saudi Arabia’s widely-criticised military operation in Yemen was making it difficult to hold other countries to account – because the inconsistent approach offended an international “sense of fair play”.

This weekend Britain was accused of blocking EU efforts to set up an inquiry into Saudi Arabia’s actions in the country, where it is intervening on the side of the internationally-recognised government against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Ministers have dismissed claims that the reported bombing of international hospitals, schools and wedding parties by the autocracy amount to war crimes. They have repeatedly said that Saudi Arabia is best placed to investigate its own alleged crimes; Saudi Arabian investigations into its own actions have thus far absolved itself of any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile Russia has been accused of war crimes in its bombardment of anti Assad-forces in Syria, where it is intervening against enemies of the Syrian government. The accusations centre on the reported widespread use of so-called “bunker buster” bombs as well as incendiaries against civlians in the east of the Syrian city of Aleppo.

“Bunker-busting bombs, more suited to destroying military installations, are now destroying homes, decimating bomb shelters, crippling, maiming, killing dozens, if not hundreds,” Matthew Rycroft, the UK ambassador to the UN, said during the emergency security council session on Syria on Sunday.

“Incendiary munitions, indiscriminate in their reach, are being dropped on to civilian areas so that, yet again, Aleppo is burning. And to cap it all, water supplies, so vital to millions, are now being targeted, depriving water to those most in need. In short, it is difficult to deny that Russia is partnering with the Syrian regime to carry out war crimes.”

Mr Lewis, an ally of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, told the BBC’s Westminster Hour programme on Sunday that the stark contrast between the approach was making it difficult to consistently enforce international law.

“If the Russians are found guilty of this they should have everything thrown at them, the full weight of international law. I agree with that,” he said.

“But at the same time we want to be seen with an even hand, then the British government, the Conservative government, should be playing the same way with Saudi Arabia.

“I think it undermines our attempts to be able to hold Russia to account on this if it’s proven to be true, if at the same time we seem to be in denial because our so-called ally Saudi Arabia, who may also be committing humanitarian crimes – the UN seem to think that – you can’t play hard and fast with one group but not the other. So I think you need to have a sense of fair play with this.”

1/10 In October 2014, three lawyers, Dr Abdulrahman al-Subaihi, Bander al-Nogaithan and Abdulrahman al-Rumaih , were sentenced to up to eight years in prison for using Twitter to criticize the Ministry of Justice. AFP/Getty Images

2/10 In March 2015, Yemen’s Sunni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi was forced into exile after a Shia-led insurgency. A Saudi Arabia-led coalition has responded with air strikes in order to reinstate Mr Hadi. It has since been accused of committing war crimes in the country. Getty Images

3/10 Women who supported the Women2Drive campaign, launched in 2011 to challenge the ban on women driving vehicles, faced harassment and intimidation by the authorities. The government warned that women drivers would face arrest. Getty Images

4/10 Members of the Kingdom’s Shia minority, most of whom live in the oil-rich Eastern Province, continue to face discrimination that limits their access to government services and employment. Activists have received death sentences or long prison terms for their alleged participation in protests in 2011 and 2012. Getty Images

5/10 All public gatherings are prohibited under an order issued by the Interior Ministry in 2011. Those defy the ban face arrest, prosecution and imprisonment on charges such as “inciting people against the authorities”. Getty Images

6/10 In March 2014, the Interior Ministry stated that authorities had deported over 370,000 foreign migrants and that 18,000 others were in detention. Thousands of workers were returned to Somalia and other states where they were at risk of human rights abuses, with large numbers also returned to Yemen, in order to open more jobs to Saudi Arabians. Many migrants reported that prior to their deportation they had been packed into overcrowded makeshift detention facilities where they received little food and water and were abused by guards. Getty Images

7/10 The Saudi Arabian authorities continue to deny access to independent human rights organisations like Amnesty International, and they have been known to take punitive action, including through the courts, against activists and family members of victims who contact Amnesty. Getty Images

8/10 Raif Badawi was sentenced to 1000 lashes and 10 years in prison for using his liberal blog to criticise Saudi Arabia’s clerics. He has already received 50 lashes, which have reportedly left him in poor health. Carsten Koall/Getty Images

9/10 Dawood al-Marhoon was arrested aged 17 for participating in an anti-government protest. After refusing to spy on his fellow protestors, he was tortured and forced to sign a blank document that would later contain his ‘confession’. At Dawood’s trial, the prosecution requested death by crucifixion while refusing him a lawyer. Getty Images

10/10 Ali Mohammed al-Nimr was arrested in 2012 aged either 16 or 17 for participating in protests during the Arab spring. His sentence includes beheading and crucifixion. The international community has spoken out against the punishment and has called on Saudi Arabia to stop. He is the nephew of a prominent government dissident. Getty

Mr Lewis served as an infantry officer in what was then the Territorial Army and fought in a tour of Afghanistan in 2009.

Britain has sold £3.3 billion worth of arms to Saudi Arabia since its bombardment of Yemen started. The Government has ignored calls from the European Parliament and the House of Commons International Development Committee to stop granting licences for such arms sales. The Committee on Arms Export Control is split on whether such an embargo should go ahead.