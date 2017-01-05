Ex-Liberal Democrat Cabinet minister Sir Vince Cable has unexpectedly backed immigration controls, claiming he has serious doubts over whether EU free movement is "tenable or even desirable".

The former-business secretary, a staunch supporter of the EU and the remain camp in the referendum, also said the economic case for free movement is "ambiguous".

His remarks put him at odds with Lib Dems with whom he campaigned during the referendum, in particular the party’s leader Tim Farron who advocates the UK remaining in the single market.

Writing for the New Statesman, Sir Vince set out how he spent years battling the "battling the Tories’ foolish net immigration target", even claiming that Theresa May’s Home Office prevented him publishing reports on the beneficial effects of migration during coalition.

However, he then writes: "But I have serious doubts that EU free movement is tenable or even desirable.

"First, the freedom is not a universal right, but selective. It does not apply to Indians, Jamaicans, Americans or Australians.

"They face complex and often harsh visa restrictions. One uncomfortable feature of the referendum was the large Brexit vote among British Asians, many of whom resented the contrast between the restrictions they face and the welcome mat laid out for Poles and Romanians."

He argues that most benefits for migration go to migrants themselves and business owners, while the benefits are less obvious for the receiving country.

Sir Vince adds: "The economic arguments are not conclusive but, on balance, favour some net migration of younger, skilled workers. More liberal Brexiteers concede that point.

Theresa May on immigration in conference speech

"It is also reasonable for Remainers to accept that there should be controls, as for non-EU migrants. That is also where public opinion is. Long-term social survey analysis suggests that the demand for effective immigration control coexists with greater tolerance of diversity."

He goes on to call for a "more rational immigration policy", which guarantees the rights of EU nationals already in the UK and removes students from net migration figures.

Talking of his time as coalition business secretary, The ex-Twickenham MP said: "Critics complain that immigrant workers depress wages and reduce job opportunities for natives. Undoubtedly, this happens in some occupations, like building and taxi driving.

"But there are other areas where immigrants are not competing and bring complementary skills, creating jobs. When I was secretary of state I commissioned studies to evaluate this. The conclusions were sufficiently reassuring that the Home Office blocked my department’s wish to publish them. Losers, however, there undoubtedly are.”