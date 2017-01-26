Former Labour MP Tam Dalyell has died aged 84 after a short illness, a family spokesman has said.

Mr Dalyell, who spent 43 years as an MP, was known for his persistent questioning of Margaret Thatcher over the sinking of the General Belgrano during the Falklands War.

He also famously raised the issue of English votes for English laws in 1977 after Jim Callaghan’s government proposed a Scottish assembly in Edinburgh.

The MP for West Lothian was opposed to devolution and argued against giving Scottish MPs votes on English-only matters.

His probing became known as the West Lothian question.

A family statement said: “Tam Dalyell devoted his life to public service in Scotland, in the UK, and beyond.

"He made an enormous contribution in many spheres. He will be much missed both publicly, and more importantly personally, by his family and many friends."

Jeremy Corbyn paid tribute to a "titan of parliamentary scrutiny" while Nicola Sturgeon said he was a "real giant of Scottish politics".