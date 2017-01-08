Brexit plan to be set out 'in coming weeks', says Theresa May

The plan for Brexit will be set out in the coming weeks, Theresa May has said.

The Prime Minister told Sky News the public will be informed of the plans to leave the European Union early this year.

"Often people talk in terms as if somehow we're leaving the EU but we want to keep bits of membership of the EU. We're leaving, we're coming out," said Ms May.

"I will be setting out some more details in the coming weeks as we look ahead to triggering Article 50."

Ms May also told the broadcaster the Government's thinking over Brexit "isn't muddled at all" in response to comments made by the UK's former ambassador to the EU in his shock resignation message last week.

Sir Ivan Rogers urged his colleagues to challenge "muddled thinking" and "speak truth to power" as he quit just weeks before Ms May is expected to trigger the process of leaving the union.

More follows