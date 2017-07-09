Theresa May launches fight for her political career with 'unshakeable sense of purpose'

Theresa May is to insist she has the right vision for Britain and an "unshakeable sense of purpose" to build a fairer nation as she launches a fightback after her General Election gamble backfired.

The Prime Minister will acknowledge that the loss of her Commons majority means she will have to adopt a different approach to government, signalling she is prepared to "debate and discuss" ideas with her opponents.

But amid rumours of unrest within Tory ranks about her position, Ms May will insist her commitment is "undimmed" almost 12 months after entering Number 10 as Prime Minister.

Her comments in a speech on Tuesday will be viewed as an attempt to relaunch her premiership after the humiliation of the election result and the need to strike a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party to prop up her administration in the Commons.

Ms May will return to her core message from when she succeeded David Cameron: a "commitment to greater fairness" and tackling "injustice and vested interests" in recognition that the EU referendum result was a "profound call for change across our country".

She will say: "Though the result of last month's General Election was not what I wanted, those defining beliefs remain, my commitment to change in Britain is undimmed; my belief in the potential of the British people and what we can achieve together as a nation remains steadfast; and the determination I have to get to grips with the challenges posed by a changing world never more sure.

"I am convinced that the path that I set out in that first speech outside Number 10 and upon which we have set ourselves as a Government remains the right one.

"It will lead to the stronger, fairer Britain that we need."

The fragile nature of Ms May's position in the Commons will not stop her being "bold", she will insist.

"I think this country needs a Government that is prepared to take the bold action necessary to secure a better future for Britain and we are determined to be that Government.

"In everything we do, we will act with an unshakeable sense of purpose to build the better, fairer Britain which we all want to see."

Brexit Concerns







26 show all Brexit Concerns

















































1/26 Brexit will put British patients at 'back of the queue' for new drugs Brexit will put British patients at the “back of the queue” for vital new drugs, the Government has been warned – forcing them to wait up to two years longer A medicines regulator has raised the alarm over a likely decision to pull out of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), as well as the EU itself. ealth Secretary Jeremy Hunt dropped the bombshell , when he said he expected the UK would quit the EMA – because it is subject to rulings by the European Court of Justice. Getty Images

2/26 London to lose status as 'gateway to Europe' for banks One of Germany’s top banking regulators has warned that London could lose its status as “gateway to Europe” for the banking sector after Britain quits the European trading bloc. Andreas Dombret, who is an executive board member for the Bundesbank—Germany’s central bank—told a private meeting of German businesses and banks earlier this week in Frankfurt that even if banking rules were “equivalent” between the UK and the rest of the EU, that was still “miles away from [Britain having] access to the single market”, the BBC reports. Jason Hawkes

3/26 Exodus The number of financial sector professionals in Britain and continental Europe looking for jobs in Ireland rocketed in the months after the UK voted to leave the European Union Shutterstock

4/26 Brexit is making FTSE 100 executives richer Pay packages of many FTSE 100 chief executive officers are partly tied to how well share prices are doing rather than the CEO’s performance -- and some stocks are soaring. ritish equities got a boost since the June vote because the likes of Rio Tinto, Smiths Group and WPP generate most sales abroad and earn a fortune when they convert these revenues back into the weakened pound. Sterling’s fall also made UK stocks more affordable for overseas investors. Rex

5/26 Theresa May: UK to leave single market Theresa May has said the UK "cannot possibly" remain within the European single market, as staying in it would mean "not leaving the EU at all". Getty

6/26 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

7/26 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

8/26 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

9/26 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

10/26 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

11/26 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

12/26 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

13/26 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

14/26 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

15/26 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

16/26 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

17/26 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

18/26 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

19/26 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

20/26 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

21/26 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

22/26 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

23/26 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

24/26 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

25/26 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

26/26 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Her speech will come at the launch of a review she commissioned into modern employment practices, such as the rise of "gig economy" jobs with firms such as Uber and Deliveroo.

The review, led by Tony Blair's former policy adviser Matthew Taylor, is expected to set out a series of extra rights for those in insecure jobs but could also recommend shaking up the tax system to reduce the gap between employees and the self-employed.

Ms May will acknowledge that the General Election result will change the way she has to work in Parliament.

"When I commissioned this report I led a majority government in the House of Commons. The reality I now face as Prime Minister is rather different," she will say.

"In this new context, it will be even more important to make the case for our policies and our values, and to win the battle of ideas both in Parliament as well as in the country.

"So I say to the other parties in the House of Commons ... come forward with your own views and ideas about how we can tackle these challenges as a country.

"We may not agree on everything, but through debate and discussion - the hallmarks of our parliamentary democracy - ideas can be clarified and improved and a better way forward found."

On Monday, Ms May will welcome Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull to Downing Street for talks on a range of issues.

A Number 10 spokesman said: "A major priority will be our security and defence cooperation, including on counter-terrorism, and our growing trade and investment relationship. You can expect both PMs to commit to strengthening the strong and historic partnership that we have."

Mr Turnbull's first official visit to the UK as prime minister will include an audience with the Queen and meetings with other ministers.

But he is no stranger to the UK - or to the Prime Minister - after studying at Oxford University at the same time as Ms May.

Shadow communities secretary Andrew Gwynne said: "Theresa May has finally come clean and accepted the Government has completely run out of ideas. As a result they're having to beg for policy proposals from Labour.

"They're also brazenly borrowing Labour's campaign slogans. But no one will be fooled - the Tories are the party of the privileged few.

"This is further evidence that this Government can no longer run the country.

"Labour's popular policies were set out in our election manifesto. Whenever the game is finally up for the Tories, Labour stands ready to form a government that will truly work for the many, not the few."

The Lib Dems said Ms May's stance looked like a plea for help on Brexit from Labour but Jeremy Corbyn was already supporting Ms May's plans.

Lib Dem Brexit spokesman Tom Brake said: "A call for Labour to contribute is superfluous. On the single biggest issue of our generation, Brexit, Corbyn isn't contributing, he is cheerleading."

The Scottish Government's Brexit minister, Michael Russell, said: "If the Prime Minister is genuinely interested in creating a consensus then Scotland should have a seat at the negotiations to leave the EU.

"This is a position not only overwhelmingly backed in Scotland but across the UK, including support from business leaders.

"The Scottish Government already put forward a range of proposals last December which the UK Government thought they could blithely ignore.

"But the election result was a comprehensive rejection of the Tory plans for an extreme hard Brexit. Single market membership - whether for the UK or Scotland - must now be back on the table."

Press Association