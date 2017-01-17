“We are clear about what we want from Europe. We say: yes to the Single Market.”

Later, it states: “We benefit from the Single Market and do not want to stand in the way of the Eurozone resolving its difficulties….we will not let the integration of the Eurozone jeopardise the integrity of the Single Market or in any way disadvantage the UK.”

And there’s more: “We want to expand the Single Market, breaking down the remaining barriers to trade and ensuring that new sectors are opened up to British firms.”

So what is this document – a leaflet put out by Remain campaigners in the run-up to last year’s EU referendum, perhaps?

No, they are extracts from….the Conservative manifesto for the 2015 general election.

Brexit supporters say the clear promises made to voters have now been “overtaken by events”, given the vote to leave the EU.

But a Labour spokesman said: “Theresa May’s plans to take Britain out of the Single Market are breaking a key pledge of the 2015 Conservative manifesto.”