European politicians have responded negatively to Theresa May’s major Brexit speech, with one German MEP claiming the Prime Minister had effectively told the EU to “go f*** yourself”.

Ms May used the address to announce the UK would leave the single market and EU customs union and warned European leaders she is willing to contemplate not making a deal with the EU, saying no deal is “better than a bad deal for Britain”.

A number of European politicians took to social media to condemn the Prime Minister’s remarks.

Jan Philipp Albrecht, a Green MEP for northern Germany, tweeted: "May: Go f*** yourself EU but please don't let us down. *whine* *whine*"

Mr Albrecht also accused the Prime Minister of “daydreaming” in her claims about what will be possible for Britain when it leaves the EU, saying: "Sad: Everything what May tells her British people to achieve would be possible inside the European Union but will be daydreams outside it."

MEPs from several other nations were equally critical of the speech. Kathleen Van Brempt, a Belgian socialist, tweeted: "The European Union is not a menu where the UK can freely pick and choose to their liking.”

Swedish Moderate MEP Christofer Fjellner wrote: "UK leaving the single market will come at a large cost. Negotiating new free trade deals with others to compensate won't be any easy task!"

Despite the initial reaction, Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, said European countries would be quietly pleased with the speech.

“I thought it was a terrific speech, it was very powerful, it had a great internal-external logic”, he said.

“I think it will be very well received around the world and with our European friends, no matter what they may say”.

1/11 Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond The Chancellor claims London can still be a world financial hub despite Brexit “One of Britain’s great strengths is the ability to offer and aggregate all of the services the global financial services industry needs” “This has not changed as a result of the EU referendum and I will do everything I can to ensure the City of London retains its position as the world’s leading international financial centre.” Reuters

2/11 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

3/11 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

4/11 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

5/11 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

6/11 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

7/11 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

8/11 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

9/11 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

10/11 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

11/11 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

Ms May used the speech – her biggest on Brexit to date - to outline a 12-point plan for negotiations with Europe. She also warned against a Brexit deal that “punishes Britain”.

“I know there are some voices calling for a punitive deal that punishes Britain and discourages other countries from taking the same path”, she said.

“That would be an act of calamitous self-harm for the countries of Europe. And it would not be the act of a friend.”

“Britain would not - indeed we could not - accept such an approach. And while I am confident that this scenario need never arise - while I am sure a positive agreement can be reached - I am equally clear that no deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain.”

British politicians lined up to oppose Ms May’s announcement that Britain will leave the single market.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron told the BBC the speech was “a theft of democracy” because the Prime Minister had assumed people want “an extreme Brexit”.

“It is incredibly disappointing for anybody who thinks democracy matters”, he added.

Labour’s Chuka Umunna tweeted: “PM seems determined to tank the economy, which no one voted for, but no mention of the £350m extra [per week] for the NHS people did vote for.”

Caroline Lucas, joint leader of the Green Party, said of the Prime Minister: "Her plan for Britain to be out of the Single Market and out of the Customs Union, without any guarantees on the kind of bilateral trade deals we’ll have, is extremely risky.

"The Prime Minister has morphed a close-run referendum into a mandate for an extremely hard Brexit which will see our economy harmed as part of her desperate desire to end free movement.

Business groups welcomed the increased clarity given by the Prime Minister and her commitment to provide “certainty” but said some companies would be unhappy at the decision to leave the single market.

