Theresa May admits Brexit is 'hugely challenging' in a rare personal interview

Prime Minister Theresa May has admitted that negotiating a successful Brexit is proving to be "hugely challenging".

In a rare personal interview with The Sunday Times, Ms May also acknowledged the government needed to organise terms for exiting the EU, as soon as possible.

She said: "It's a moment of change. It's a hugely challenging time. And we need to get on with the terms of Brexit. And I'm very conscious of that.

"I want to make sure that everything we do ensures Britain is a country that works for everyone. And that we really get out there and forge a new role in the world post-Brexit.

"We can make a success of it, we will make a success of it. But these are really complex issues."

Ms May explained her childhood growing up in a vicarage, her sense of duty and her strong Christian faith drives her approach to life and work.

The MP for Maidenhead said: "Being brought up in a vicarage, of course the advantage is that you do see people from all walks of life.

"What came out of my upbringing was a sense of service...my father would be out and about visiting people.

"My parents' approach was very much: whatever you do, do your best. There was never any suggestion that because I was a girl there were things I couldn't do."

On her and her husband Philip's inability to have children - she has previously said the experience "affected both of them".

In the interview, she said of having children: "That wasn't possible so you get on with life."

Philip was slowly getting used to becoming consort to the Prime Minister, she said her husband of 36 years.

Ms May said: "It's taken a bit of adjusting for him to see people writing about what he wears and taking selfies of him, but he's getting used to it!

"He's been surprised by how much interest he's had. Philip says he gets 90 per cent of the fun for only 10 per cent of the effort."