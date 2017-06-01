Theresa May says Donald Trump is free to pull out of the Paris Agreement if he wishes, refusing to criticise his undermining of efforts to fight catastrophic climate change.

The Prime Minister declined to echo other EU leaders who have urged the leader of the world’s largest economy - and second greatest polluter – to think again.

“It’s up to the President of the United States to decide what position the United States is going to take on this matter,” she told reporters on the campaign trail.

Ms May did point out that she, and other G7 leaders, had “made clear” their determination to push ahead with the Paris Agreement at last week’s summit.

But she refused to agree that Mr Trump’s looming decision – expected tonight – would be a “blow”, or dent the so-called special relationship.

It is feared that other countries will follow the US in pulling out of the Paris deal, fatally weakening international efforts to keep global temperatures below the level that would trigger deadly climate change.

The comments came as the Prime Minister attempted to brush off a fresh opinion poll, suggesting Britain is heading for a hung Parliament, insisting only “one poll matters” – on election day itself.

