Theresa May says Donald Trump was 'wrong' to criticise Sadiq Khan over London attack response

Theresa May has said Donald Trump was “wrong” to criticise Sadiq Khan over his handling of the London Bridge attacks, and praised the London Mayor who, she said, had been "doing a good job."

At a speech in London, The Prime Minister was asked several times whether President Trump had been right to criticise the Mayor, avoiding the question on each occasion. Eventually, asked if there was “anything Donald Trump could say” which she would be prepared to criticise, Mr May replied: “I have been critical of Donald Trump before. I don’t think he should have pulled out of the climate agreement.

"I think Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it’s wrong to say anything else - he’s doing a good job."

On Sunday morning, Mr Trump wrote on Twitter: "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!""

It was in response to a message from Mr Khan, telling Londoners not to be alarmed by an escalating police presence on the streets over the coming days, in the wake of the attack.

A spokesperson for Mr Khan said in response: "He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police - including armed officers - on the streets."

