Theresa May's DUP deal to blame for new power-sharing crisis, Sinn Fein says

Sinn Fein has blamed Theresa May’s deal with the Democratic Unionist Party for the failure to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland, as another crisis looms.

The DUP has been “emboldened” by propping up the Conservatives at Westminster, the Republican party claimed – making it less likely to compromise at Stormont.

The claim came as Sinn Fein confirmed the talks were failing. “We don’t think its likely there will be a deal in the short term,” said spokesman Conor Murphy.

Later today, the Northern Ireland Secretary will announce the Government’s next step after last week’s original deadline for restored power sharing came and went.

He may set yet another deadline for a talks, which have continued for months, call this year's second snap assembly election - or re-impose some form of direct rule from Westminster.

More follows…