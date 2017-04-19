Theresa May 'considering number of TV formats' for election but will not debate other leaders

Theresa May is considering appearing on TV as part of her election campaign, but will not participate in a head-to-head leaders' debate, it has been reported.

Sky News reported the Prime Minister was considering a number of TV formats.

She has been accused by the SNP of "running scared" for refusing to take part in televised election debates, with at least one of the live events now confirmed to go ahead.

ITV said it would push ahead with a debate, while the BBC has also now said it wants the studio audience events to happen.

Mr Corbyn accused the Prime Minister of "refusing to defend her record" in public after Downing Street ruled out her participation in debates.

The Labour leader said Ms May was not to be trusted after suddenly reversing her policy of not holding a general election.

Ms May said on Wednesday she would be "out there campaigning, in every part of the United Kingdom" instead of debating on TV.

On Wednesday night a new YouGov poll, conducted for The Times after she called the election, had Ms May's Conservatives with 48 per cent support. Labour had 24 per cent and the Liberal Democrats had 12.