A majority of the British public wants Theresa May to go head to head with her rivals in live TV debates during the election campaign, an exclusive poll for The Independent shows.

The BMG Research survey reveals more than half of people want the live contests to go ahead, but comes after Ms May’s outright refusal to face up to other party leaders.

The Prime Minister’s rivals leapt on the study, accusing Ms May of “running scared” and “ducking” her responsibility to take part in democratic debate ahead of an election that will prove crucial to Brexit.

They also renewed calls for broadcasters to go ahead with the debates and “empty chair” Ms May if she continues to reject calls to take part.

Respondents were asked whether “leaders of the UK’s major political parties” should participate in the debates ahead of the 8 June general election.

A total of 54 per cent said “yes”, with 25 per cent replying “no” and 21 per cent saying they did not know.

Among voters planning to back each of the major political parties, there were majorities wanting the debates to go ahead in almost all.

Only Conservative voters were more equivocal – but even there more believed they should happen, with 44 per cent calling for leaders to take part, and 40 per cent saying they should not.

1/8 The leaders' debate 2015 Green Party leader Natalie Bennett, Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg, Ukip leader Nigel Farage, Labour leader Ed Miliband, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Prime Minister David Cameron during the 7-way debate PA

2/8 David Cameron David Cameron: "People who come here and work hard help make this a great country, but we do need immigration that's controlled and fair." Getty Images Europe

3/8 Ed Miliband Ed Miliband says that work 'doesn't pay' in Britain and says Labour would change that. He says David Cameron is talking rubbish. Ken McKay/ITV/PA

4/8 Nick Clegg Nick Clegg says there's "good immigration and bad immigration". "I want Britain to be open for business but not open to abuse". Getty Images Europe

5/8 Nigel Farage "Sixty per cent of [people with HIV] are not British nationals... I know there are some horrible things happening in many parts of the world, but what we need to do is put the NHS there for British families," says Nigel Farage Ken McKay/ITV/PA

6/8 Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon says the PM is acting like a "petulant schoolchild threatening to leave". Ken McKay/ITV/PA

7/8 Leanne Wood Leanne Wood has a proposal: "I recognise there are many problems with the EU but Wales benefits from being a member". Ken McKay/ITV/PA

8/8 Natalie Bennett Natalie Bennett: "UN has asked us to take in Syrian refugees, we've taken in 143 Syrians, we should do more and our fair share" ITV

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: “This poll is welcome news and the Prime Minister needs to listen and agree to all the debates. The time for ducking them is over.

“I believe the British people deserve to see their potential leaders talking about the future of our country.”

Arguing that TV channels have a “moral duty” to push ahead with the debates, he added: “I expect the broadcasters to do the right thing, don’t let the Conservatives call the shots. If the Prime Minister won’t attend, empty chair her.”

Meanwhile, a Labour source said: “This shows what Labour have said all along – the public wants debates but the Prime Minister is running scared.

“With an NHS in crisis, school class sizes rising and working families set to be worse off to the tune of £1,400 a year, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that Theresa May doesn’t want to defend her record in the front of the Great British public.”

ITV has already said that it will hold a leaders' debate with further details to be announced in due course, while Sky News is also considering its options.

Downing Street insiders have confirmed Ms May’s aides are in talks with the BBC, with a source telling The Independent that if anything is agreed it will not be the kind of debates that have taken place in previous years.

The source said: “We’re not taking part in head-to-head debates on TV.”

Corbyn questions May's 'proud' record in TV debate row

The events did take place in during the EU referendum and at 2010 and 2015 elections, though in 2015 David Cameron only took part in events where he faced questioning from an interviewer and a studio audience rather than from his rivals.

The BMG poll did have good news for the Prime Minister with 53 per cent of people supporting her call for an early election, while 23 per cent opposed it and 24 per cent did not know.

Respondents also appeared to accept her reasoning for calling for the election. Given a choice of a range of motivations, most people – 30 per cent – said they thought her main drive for wanting a vote was “to strengthen her power to push Brexit laws through Parliament”.

Some 18 per cent said they thought it was because “the polls suggest a large win over Labour”, while 17 per cent thought she called it to strengthen her hand in Brexit talk with Brussels.