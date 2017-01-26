Theresa May is hoping that a box of Bakewell Tarts will help cement her relationship with Donald Trump.

The became the first foreign leader to meet the new US President just six days after his inauguration and, as is tradition, she had taken him some gifts to get things started.

She will present the Republican leader with a traditional Scottish cup, called a quaich. A Scottish symbol of friendship, it is a nod to Mr Trump’s Scottish heritage.

His mother was born on the Isle of Lewis, and the former realityTV star has several businesses in the country.

Government officials said the quaich was "a timeless reminder of the enduring Scottish values of friendship and hospitality".

Ms May will also give Mr Trump’s wife, Melania, a hamper of British goods, including Bakewell Tarts, apple juice, damson jam and marmalade.

Gifts between US Presidents and British prime ministers have traditionally been a delicate issue and faux pas' have been made in the past.

In 2009, then Prime Minister Gordon Brown was embarrassed after being given 25 American DVDs by Barack Obama in return for his gift of a pen holder made of wood from the 19th century British ship HMS President, whose sister ship, HMS Resolute, provided the wood for the desk in the Oval Office.

It later emerged that the disks did not even work on British DVD players.

And Downing Street admitted in December that Theresa May had not received a Christmas gift from Mr Trump, despite sending him a copy of a speech given by Winston Churchill at the White House in 1941.

Ms May is set to address a gathering of Republican congressman in Philadelphia before flying to Washington for talks with Mr Trump.

The Prime Minister is expected to put on a strong show of unity with Mr Trump, who has just endorsed torture and announced his administration will publish a weekly list of crimes committed by immigrations.

Ms May will say: "As we rediscover our confidence together – as you renew your nation just as we renew ours – we have the opportunity to renew the Special Relationship for this new age.”