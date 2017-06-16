Andrea Leadsom has been heckled by a Grenfell Tower resident asking “Where is Theresa May”, during a visit to victims of the devastating fire.

The newly installed House of Commons leader was speaking to reporters outside a community centre helping the stricken families in west London when a man interrupted to ask why the Prime Minister had not spoken those affected during her visit.

"At least she could have met the victims. At least. [Jeremy] Corbyn, he is a good man, and he met them. He came and met the people. He didn’t come with a bunch of police...no one saw her", he said.

"Sadiq Khan, Corbyn, have come down here, not with all these bodyguards", he added.

Ms May has been widely criticised for only speaking to the emergency services during her visit to the scene on Thursday, which Downing Street said was for "security reasons".

He continued to asked if any member of the Conservative party had been to the community centre where volunteers were dropping off food, clothing and other items to help the estimated 400 people who have been made homeless by the fire.

At least 17 people have died and over 70 people were rushed to hospital following the blaze at the 24 storey tower in North Kensington in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Ms Leadsom said several ministers had visited the scene privately "to talk to residents and give practical support".

She said she was there on behalf of the entire House of Commons to express their "horror and devastation" at what had happened.

Grenfell tower fire







44 show all Grenfell tower fire





















































































1/44 Falling burning debris at the scene of a huge fire at Grenfell tower Guilhem Baker/LNP

2/44 Local residents watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire Getty Images

3/44 London Fire Brigade said there has been a number of fatalities from the blaze Rex Features

4/44 The fire was first reported in the early hours of Wednesday and continued into the morning Rex Features

5/44 A local resident sees the fire over the rooftops @Ebajgora

6/44 A firefighter reacts at the scene of the blaze Getty Images

7/44 Residents watch as the blaze continues Getty Images

8/44 More than 200 firefighters have been fighting the blaze PA

9/44 London Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared the fire a major incident Getty Images

10/44 Police and fire services attempted to evacuate the concrete block of flats Getty Images

11/44 A woman runs to assist paramedics working at the fire at the Grenfell Tower Getty Images

12/44 Smoke rises from the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London in the early hours of Wednesday morning Getty Images

13/44 Fire fighters tackle the 24-storey building in West London Getty Images

14/44 Ambulances are stationed nearby Getty Images

15/44 Paramedics arrive with oxygen Getty Images

16/44 Emergency services believe it will take some time to establish the cause of the fire

17/44 Tens of people have been taken to five different hospitals across London Getty Images

18/44 A man comforts a boy after the tower block was severely damaged Reuters

19/44 Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground nearby Reuters

20/44 Firefighters are stationed at the building Getty Images

21/44 Smoke engulfs Grenfell tower Rex Features

22/44 Lots of people donating water, food and clothing to St Clement's church for the residents of Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road Samuel Osborne

23/44 A man speaks to a fire fighter after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

24/44 According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB), 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters are working to put out the blaze. Residents in the tower were evacuated and a number of people were treated for a range of injuries EPA

25/44 A resident of Grenfell Tower is trapped as smoke billows from the window after a fire engulfed the building Getty Images

26/44 A distressed, trapped man waves an item of clothing from his window, at the scene of a huge fire at Grenfell tower block in Latimer Road Guilhem Baker/LNP

27/44 Members of the emergency services work at the scene of a huge blaze which engulfed Grenfell Tower, a residential tower block in Latimer Road Getty Images

28/44 According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB), 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters are working to put out the blaze EPA

29/44 Fire fighters tackle the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

30/44 The burnt facade of Grenfell Tower, the night after the fire in Latimer Road, West London REUTERS/Neil Hall

31/44 Local residents gather at a community centre near Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road REUTERS/Toby Melville

32/44 A resident in a nearby building watches smoke rise from Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London AP

33/44 Police and rescue services operate near the fire at Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey apartment block in Latimer Road EPA

34/44 A man stands amid debris on the A40 after a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London REUTERS/Toby Melville

35/44 A view of the empty A40 highway after it was closed in both directions, due to the proximity of the fire at Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road EPA

36/44 Smoke rises from the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

37/44 Bodies are removed from the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Rick Findler/PA Wire

38/44 Bodies are removed from the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Rick Findler/PA Wire

39/44 Provisions on tables at the Westway Sports Centre close to the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Jack Hardy/PA

40/44 Beds are laid out in the Westway Sports Centre close to the scene after a fire engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Jack Hardy/PA Wire

41/44 A pile of donated clothes, sleeping bags and water lie next to a police cordon near the burning the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

42/44 Signs asking for donations are seen outside the Notting Hill methodist Chruch Getty Images

43/44 Smoke rises from the building after a huge fire engulfed the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

44/44 A man is rescued by fire fighters after a huge fire engulfed the 24 storey residential Grenfell Tower block in Latimer Road, West London Getty Images

Since the confrontation, Downing Street has announced Ms May will visit survivors in hospital later this morning.

The fire is believed to have started on one of the lower floors before spreading quickly up along one corner of the building via the plastic cladding that was put on the building during a refurbishment last year.

Angry has continued to grow about the fire, especially after it emerged the type of cladding used had been banned from use on tall buildings in the US and Germany over concerns it allows fires to spread much quicker.

Some have accused the building's managers, the Kensington & Chelsea Tenants Organisation, of installing the cladding to improve the look of the 1970s tower block for the benefit of its wealthier neighbours.