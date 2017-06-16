Theresa May is to visit victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in hospital after receiving heavy criticism for failing to speak to those directly affected by the disaster.

The Prime Minister was accused of failing to show “humanity” after she spoke with emergency service crews during a visit to the site on Thursday but refused to meet any survivors of the tragedy and blocked media access.

It was claimed "security concerns” stopped her from meeting with survivors of the blaze, which killed at least 17 and injured scores more.

It has now emerged that Ms May is expected to visit survivors who remain in hospital on Friday morning.

Residents responded with anger to her initial decision not to meet locals, with one reportedly telling Jeremy Corbyn, who also visited the scene, Ms May was “s***”, adding: “Theresa May was here but she didn't speak to any of us.”

The Labour leader had spoken with volunteers and members of the local community during a visit to St Clements Church, which is being used as a refuge centre.

Former Tory leader Michael Portillo told the BBC's This Week show on Thursday night that the Prime Minister failed to show humanity, saying she should have been ready to be “shouted at” but instead wanted an “entirely controlled situation”.

Defence minister Tobias Ellwood meanwhile defended his leader's decision, claiming Ms May was unable to meet residents due to security concerns, while Sajid Javid argued that people show their emotions in different ways.

Ms May announced following her visit on Thursday that a full enquiry would take place into what caused the inferno that ravaged the building of 120 flats, and vowed to make every effort to ensure people left homeless by the tragedy were rehoused nearby.

After her proposed visit to meet survivors today, the Prime Minister will chair a cross-Whitehall meeting on how the authorities can help affected communities and victims recover.