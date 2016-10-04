Theresa May has claimed that “injustice” was her motivation to entering politics, insisting what makes her angry is those who abuse power.

“What makes me angry? Child sexual abuse. Modern slavery. When we see the powerful abusing their position. That’s what makes me angry,” Mrs May told the BBC.

If she was hoping to strike a chord with many voters, she did – though perhaps for the wrong reasons, with many people immediately responding by citing what they perceive as injustices Ms May has presided over.

Student deportations

As Home Secretary, Mrs May allegedly wrongly deported up to 50,000 international students who were entitled to be in the UK.

Simple to reduce net migration in one stroke. Remove students from the figures. @BBCr4today #TheresaMay — Perdita Barran (@PerditaB) October 4, 2016

Nurses bursaries

The current Government has confirmed plans to scrap bursaries for student nurses and midwives from next year.

#TheresaMay 'We've removed the cap on the number of people training as nurses'. Also removed the bursary that enables many to train #r4today — Views From Nowhere (@ViewsFrmNowhere) October 4, 2016

Grammar schools

One of Mrs May’s flagship policies is the expansion of grammar schools. Those who oppose her reforms have claimed the idea simply encourages injustice and discriminates against poorer students.

@KrustyAllslopp The real reason is so Certain kids can be highly educated to serve globalist & mainstream schools to teach kids to conform — Heather Blackie (@hblackie3636) October 4, 2016

HS2

The Prime Minister has been adamant that the £55bn HS2 project will be going ahead and the announcement of a new route is expected in the autumn.

There has been criticism that the scheme is both outdated and expensive.

Please ask #TheresaMay how £80bn spend on #HS2 is going to benefit 'ordinary working class families" #BBCR4today — Linda Aspey (@LindaAspey) October 4, 2016

Mrs May will be addressing the Conservative party conference on Wednesday.