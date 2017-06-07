Jeremy Corbyn takes a dig at Theresa May for campaigning in a private jet

Jeremy Corbyn has taken a dig at Theresa May for campaigning using a private jet.

The Prime Minister flew from Southampton to Norfolk for the last push of her campaign on Wednesday.

On Mr Corbyn’s final campaign trip to Wales, the Labour leader said he had a train to catch.

“I don't have a private jet, I don't have a helicopter,” he joked.

“I think some people go around in private jets, I can't imagine who it is.”

He made the comments while speaking to hundreds of supporters who gathered on Colwyn Bay prom in the Clwyd West constituency.

At the event Mr Corbyn urged people to vote for a Government which “would not be afraid to pick up the phone to Donald Trump and say you're wrong on trying to destroy the Paris Climate Change Agreement”.

Polls suggest the Conservatives have the upper hand over Labour ahead of tomorrow's general election, though they disagree on Ms May's margin of victory.

Additional reporting by PA