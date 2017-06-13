Theresa May mocked for Mexican Wave 'timed worse than the election'

Theresa May has joined in with a Mexican wave late during the France vs England football friendly, prompting viewers to joke that it was "worse timed than the election".

The Prime Minister attended the match with French President Emmanuel Macron after the two leaders held talks over dinner at the Elysee Palace, days after she failed to win a majority in the general election.

Footage shows Ms May appearing to have a delayed reaction to the Mexican wave, leaping to her feet and throwing her arms up after Mr Macron, Amber Rudd and others have already sat down.

Viewers and Twitter users were quick to spot Ms May’s delayed reaction, with one posting on Twitter: “You've just missed Theresa May not quite timing a Mexican wave correctly!”

Hours before, the French President had said “the door remains open” for Britain to change its mind about Brexit, despite rising EU anger about the delays to the exit talks.

Alongside him, the British Prime Minister dodged a question about whether she would pursue a “softer” Brexit after her election setback, insisting there was a “unity of purpose” in the UK about leaving.

And she refused to respond to John Major’s warning of the danger of violence returning to Northern Ireland if she strikes a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party, to prop her up in Parliament.

Guys, this is Theresa May doing a Mexican wave. pic.twitter.com/AZyR2PmU3d — Olly Barratt (@ollybarratt) June 13, 2017