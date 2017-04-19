Theresa May has been accused of “running scared” after refusing to take part in live TV election campaign debates.

The SNP’s leader in Westminster Angus Robertson challenged the Prime Minister over her refusal to agree to the debates, which have become a mainstay of UK elections.

His attack followed one by Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn at the first weekly Prime Minister’s Questions since Ms May called for a general election on Tuesday.

Mr Robertson said: “Most people know that the reason why we are having a general election is because of the woeful state of the Labour Party.

“If the Prime Minister is so confident that her hard Brexit, pro-austerity, anti-immigration case is right, then she should debate it with opposition leaders.

“We look forward to the straight fight between the SNP and the Tories. Can the Prime Minister tell the people why she is running scared of a televised debate with Nicola Sturgeon.”

Ms May confirmed on Wednesday morning she will not face Mr Corbyn in the events that formed the centrepiece of the previous two election campaigns, saying “we won't be doing television debates”, and there here have been calls for TV broadcasters to “empty chair” her if she continues to refuse.

Ms May responded: “As to the TV debates - I can assure [Mr Robertson] that I will be out there campaigning, in every part of the United Kingdom, taking out there our proud record as a Conservative government that has delivered for every part of the United Kingdom.”

Mr Corbyn earlier accused the Prime Minister of “refusing to defend her record” in public after Downing Street ruled out Ms May’s participation in debates.