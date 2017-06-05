David Cameron’s former policy guru has demanded Theresa May resign for “security failures” that led to terror attacks in Westminster, Manchester and London Bridge.

Steve Hilton said Ms May bore responsibility for the attacks, should not be seeking re-election and had been “blame shifting” in statements since they unfolded.

The accusation will come as a blow to the Prime Minister as she prepares to give a speech on Monday likely to be dominated by efforts to stamp out the terror threat.

Ms May, responsible for the security services since 2010 as Home Secretary and then Prime Minister, has already been attacked by political rivals and police figures over severe cuts.

Mr Hilton, who left Downing Street in 2012, posted reports relating to an alleged suspect of Saturday’s attack, before adding: “Theresa May responsible for security failures of London Bridge, Manchester, Westminster Bridge.

“Should be resigning not seeking re-election.”

Commenting on newspaper reports that appeared to attribute some responsibility to the security services, he went on: “Theresa May blame shifting again.

“Her spin doctors attack MI5, but she was in charge of them for years.”

There was a 20 per cent drop in the number of armed officers between 2010 and 2016, when Ms May was at the the Home Office, accompanied by a total reduction of some 20,000 police officers in general.

Theresa May responsible for security failures of London Bridge, Manchester, Westminster Bridge. Should be resigning not seeking re-election pic.twitter.com/2o0odey2BQ — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) June 5, 2017

Speaking on Monday, cabinet minister Karen Bradley said: “It’s not just about numbers, it’s about powers. It’s about making sure the police have the powers they need.”

In her post attack statement Ms May signalled tougher action on terror to come, using the phrase “enough is enough”, before calling for the internet to be more strictly regulated and revealing that counter terrorism strategy would be reviewed to “keep up” with a changing threat.

Jeremy Corbyn tells Theresa May 'you cannot protect the public on the cheap’

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tore into her record, accusing her of trying to “protect the public on the cheap”.

Over the weekend an anonymous serving firearms officer wrote for The Independent claiming cuts to police resources suffered since 2010 had made terror attacks more likely.