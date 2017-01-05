Theresa May urged to find cross-party solution to 'immense challenges' facing social care

Theresa May has been urged by the chairs of three influential Westminster committees to act swiftly and find a cross-party solution to the “immense” challenges facing social care.

They argue that a “political consensus” is needed to address the “pressing social care challenges facing the country” and call on Ms May to take part in an urgent review of the system.

The letter to the Prime Minister is authored by Sarah Wollaston, a Conservative MP and chair of the Health Committee, Meg Hillier, a Labour MP and chair of the Public Accounts Committee, and Clive Betts, a Labour MP who chairs the Local Government Committee.

“Given the scale of rising demand, this immense challenge will face whichever party is in Government over the coming decades,” the MPs write.

It comes after Ms May – at the end of 2016 – pledged to seek a “long-term, sustainable solution” to what Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, had previously described as a crisis in social care “made in Downing Street”. The Government had also faced intense criticism after social care was not mentioned at the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement – despite calls for urgent action.

Sajid Javid, the Communities Secretary, then announced that £900m will be brought forward for social care over the next two years but campaigners and critics warned this response was similar to “sticking a plaster” on a “patient that needs a triple by pass”.

According to a joint King’s Fund and Nuffield Trust report, released in 2016, spending on care by councils had fallen by 25 per cent in real terms in the five years to 2015 – to £5.1bn.

In their letter to the Prime Minister, the MPs continue: “In short, the problem is widely recognised – we now need a political agreement so that a solution for the long-term can be found.

“We were encouraged by your recognition at the Liaison Committee that everyone has a part to play in finding a sustainable way of ensuring social care provision in the future. You also accepted the need for a review to find a way of funding social care sustainably for the long term.

“We believe that can best be achieved if there is cross-party consensus, and therefore urge you to invite all parties to become involved in a review, which should begin as soon as possible. Given the scale of rising demand, this immense challenge will face whichever Party is in Government over the coming decades.”

“We also feel that the ongoing separation of health and social care is creating difficulties for individuals and avoidable barriers and inefficiencies. Any review should cover the two systems”, the MPs add.

Janet Morrison, chief executive of the charity Independent Age, said: "The calls for a long-term solution on health and social care funding are now overwhelming. The Prime Minister must heed these calls and take urgent action to establish a cross-party process that will come up with recommendations on social care.

"We have long argued that any long-term solutions must be above party political divisions, as the challenges in social care will affect people for years to come. The Prime Minister must grasp this opportunity to ensure this process brings change that ultimately improve the lives of millions of older people who rely on adult care services now and in the future."