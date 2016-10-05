Theresa May kicked off her keynote speech to the Conservative conference with a joke about Boris Johnson's ability to "stay on message".

Giving her keynote address to the conference for the first time as Prime Minister, Ms May said: "When we came to Birmingham this week, some big questions were hanging in the air. Do we have a plan for Brexit? We do.

"Are we ready for the effort it will take to see it through? We are."

Smiling, she asked: "Can Boris Johnson stay on message for a full four days?"

"Just about," she answered, after applause and laughter from the audience.

1/10 On being described by the former chancellor Ken Clarke as “a bloody difficult woman”: “Politics could do with some Bloody Difficult Women actually” Rex Features

2/10 On keeping secrets even from her husband: “There are some things I am told that I am not able to confide in anybody” Rex Features

3/10 On the relentless focus on her appearance during a speech at the Women in the World summit: "I like clothes and I like shoes. One of the challenges for women in the workplace is to be ourselves and I say you can be clever and like clothes. You can have a career and like clothes” Getty Images

4/10 On comparisons to Margaret Thatcher: “I think there can only ever be one Margaret Thatcher. I’m not someone who naturally looks to role models. I’ve always, whatever job it is I’m doing at the time, given it my best shot. I put my all into it, and try to do the best job I can” AFP/Getty Images

5/10 On her rebelliousness, or lack of, as a teenager: “I probably was Goody Two Shoes at school” Getty Images

6/10 On being replaced as chairman by Lord Saatchi and Liam Fox in 2003: “Yes, it takes two men to step into the shoes of one woman” AFP/Getty Images

7/10 What Theresa May said when she was asked about her political ambitions during an interview with Miriam González Durántez, a lawyer married to Nick Clegg, in December: MD: "My very last question is: that little girl who is somewhere there, is she dreaming of becoming the next British Prime Minister?" TM: "She’s dreaming of carrying on doing a good job in the Home Office" Getty Images

8/10 On not being able to have children: “I like to keep my personal life personal. We couldn’t have children, we dealt with it and moved on. I hope nobody would think that mattered; I can still empathise, understand people and care about fairness and opportunity” Getty Images

9/10 On whether she can deliver the mandate of the EU referendum: “I think for party members and indeed for others, I would say look at my record. I think they can see that I’m somebody who gets on with the job, but I’m also somebody who says it as I see it and actually delivers on what I say” Getty Images

10/10 On the equally relentless obsession with her shoes: “As a woman I know you can be very serious about something and very soberly dressed add a little bit of interest with footwear. I always tell women ‘you have to be yourself, don’t assume you have to fit into a stereotype’ and if your personality is shown through your clothes or shoes, so be it” Getty Images

Earlier in the conference, Mr Johnson was ambushed by a Sky News reporter who asked him to sign a giant cheque made out to the NHS for £350m.

The Foreign Secretary refused to sign the cheque, giving his reason as: "Because you’re doing a pointless stunt, that’s why."

Mr Johnson was also criticised after referring to Africa, the second-largest continent in the world, as "that country".

His suggestion that it would be a "fantastic thing" if the UK had a "more sensible system" for dealing with migration between Australia and the UK was also dismissed by Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary.