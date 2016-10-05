Theresa May is to make her first speech as Conservative leader at the party's annual conference. Here are the latest updates:

Please allow a moment for the live blog to load

The Prime Minister is expected to use her debut to draw a clear line under the era of her predecessor David Cameron by declaring her determination to reposition the party on “the new centre ground of British politics”.

Denouncing Jeremy Corbyn's Labour for a “sanctimonious pretence of moral superiority”, Mrs May will state her intention for the Tories to usurp its traditional position as the party of “ordinary working-class people”, the NHS and public servants.

But she will also distance herself from the small-state politics of earlier Tory leaders like Margaret Thatcher by insisting that government can be “a force for good”, providing benefits for society that individuals, communities and the market cannot.

Concluding a four-day conference in Birmingham which has been dominated by Brexit, Mrs May will seek to turn attention away from Europe towards her broader vision of the economic and social reforms needed to deliver on her slogan of A Country That Works For Everyone.

But she will also set her face against what she terms the “libertarian right” in her own party, which sees the private sector, free markets and competition as the solution to all problems.

Stating her willingness to intervene in response to market failures, Mrs May will firmly nail her colours to the mast of active government.

“That's what government's about: action,” she will say. “It's about doing something, not being someone. About identifying injustices, finding solutions, driving change. Taking, not shirking, the big decisions. Having the courage to see things through.”

Conservative aides pointed to a string of policies announced at the Birmingham gathering which they said were designed to help ordinary working-class people, ranging from a review of employment practices and a consultation on immigration to the creation of “opportunity areas” in disadvantaged neighbourhoods, a £5 billion house-building package, a promise to protect workers' rights following Brexit and a £140 million fund to help communities deal with the pressure of migrants.