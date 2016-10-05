One of the most controversial comments of Theresa May’s Conservative conference speech has received a ringing endorsement from French far right leader, Marine Le Pen.

The monologue dealt with numerous issues in classical Conservative rhetoric, attempting to appeal to the party’s core grassroots support and other potential voters. But the Prime Minister also signalled a sharp swing to the right, talking about national pride and immigration in much stronger terms than her predecessor, David Cameron, ever did.

“If you believe you’re a citizen of the world, you’re a citizen of nowhere,” she said in the 7,000 word speech.

Ms Le Pen was quick to respond on Twitter, saying: “Exactly. If you believe that you are a world citizen, you are a citizen of nowhere.”

Exactement 👏



Theresa May : « Si vous estimez être un citoyen du monde, vous êtes citoyen de nulle part » https://t.co/3bRd4bvBBx — MLP Présidente 2017ن (@ElyseeMarine) October 5, 2016

The divisive French presidential candidate is known for her right wing populist views and is campaigning for ‘Frexit’ – the departure of the France from the European Union. Her influence and popularity is growing in the country, riding a wave of public anger after the terrorist attacks in the country and taking advantage of popular discontent with the status quo.

In addition to her anti-immigrant and anti-diversity rhetoric, Ms Le Pen is also known for her strong nationalist sentiment, recently announcing that the “time of the nation state is back”, and saying that Brexit signalled a return to the “time of borders”.

However, others were less welcoming of the remarks. “One of the most moronic things I have ever heard,” said Robin Walters on Twitter.

Daniel Keohane said: “What a strange thing to say. Identity is one thing, legal status is something else.” He added that the comment demonstrated the “anti-globalisation paradox” of a more outwards looking post-Brexit Britain.

Others drew a contrast from Ms May’s comments to ancient Greek philosopher Socrates, who wrote in Plutarch’s Of Banishment: “I am a citizen, not of Athens or Greece, but of the world.”

The Prime Minister also took a strong line on immigration during her speech. “We are not leaving the European Union only to give up control of immigration all over again,” she said, adding: “And we are not leaving only to return to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. That’s not going to happen.”

In an apparent attempt to appeal to Ukip and Labour voters, she said: “If you’re… someone who finds themselves out of work or on lower wages because of low-skilled immigration, life simply doesn’t seem fair.”

Later, she added: “Just listen to the way a lot of politicians and commentators talk about the public. They find your patriotism distasteful, your concerns about immigration parochial, your views about crime illiberal, your attachment to your job security inconvenient.”

While her comments were welcomed by some, others said they were xenophobic.