The Tory party conference erupted in applause as the Prime Minister jeered "activist left wing human rights lawyers" who "harangue and harass" Britain's armed forces.

Discussing forging "a bold new confident role for ourselves on the world stage," Theresa May said the UK was "always committed to a strong national defence and supporting the finest armed forces known to man".

She added: "And this week our excellent defence secretary, Michael Fallon, proved not only that we will support them with our heart and souls, not only will we remain committed to spending two per cent of our national income on defence, but we will never again in any future conflict let those activist left wing human rights lawyers harangue and harass the bravest of the brave: the men and women of our armed forces."

The 6 most important issues Theresa May needs to address







6 show all The 6 most important issues Theresa May needs to address









1/6 Brexit The big one. Theresa May has spoken publicly three times since declaring her intent to stand in the Tory Leadership race, and each time she has said, ‘Brexit means Brexit.’ It sounds resolute, but it is helpful to her that Brexit is a made up word with no real meaning. She has said there will be ‘no second referendum’ and no re-entry in to the EU via the back door. But she, like the Leave campaign of which she was not a member, has pointedly not said with any precision what she thinks Brexit means Reuters

2/6 General election This is very much one to keep off the to do list. She said last week there would be ‘no general election’ at this time of great instability. But there have already been calls for one from opposition parties. The Fixed Term Parliaments Act of 2010 makes it far more difficult to call a snap general election, a difficulty she will be in no rush to overcome. In the event of a victory for Leadsom, who was not popular with her own parliamentary colleagues, an election might have been required, but May has the overwhelming backing of the parliamentary party Getty

3/6 HS2 Macbeth has been quoted far too much in recent weeks, but it will be up to May to decide whether, with regard to the new high speed train link between London, Birmingham, the East Midlands and the north, ‘returning were as tedious as go o’er.’ Billions have already been spent. But the £55bn it will cost, at a bare minimum, must now be considered against the grim reality of significantly diminished public finances in the short to medium term at least. It is not scheduled to be completed until 2033, by which point it is not completely unreasonable to imagine a massive, driverless car-led transport revolution having rendered it redundant EPA

4/6 Heathrow expansion Or indeed Gatwick expansion. Or Boris Island, though that option is seems as finished as the man himself. The decision on where to expand aviation capacity in the south east has been delayed to the point of becoming a national embarrassment. A final decision was due in autumn. Whatever is decided, there will be vast opprobrium PA

5/6 Trident renewal David Cameron indicated two days ago that there will be a Commons vote on renewing Britain’s nuclear deterrent on July 18th, by which point we now know, Ms May will be Prime Minister. The Labour Party is, to put it mildly, divided on the issue. This will be an early opportunity to maximise their embarrassment, and return to Tory business as usual EPA

6/6 Scottish Independence Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP are in no doubt that the Brexit vote provides the opportunity for a second independence referendum, in which they can emerge victorious. The Scottish Parliament at Holyrood has the authority to call a second referendum, but Ms May and the British Parliament are by no means automatically compelled to accept the result. She could argue it was settled in 2014 AFP/Getty

Her comments, which were met by sustained applause from the audience, came as ministers suggested soldiers could be made exempt from European human rights laws during future conflicts.

Under the proposals, British soldiers would be exempt from action under European Court of Human Rights law.

However, they would still be subject to International Humanitarian law, including the Geneva conventions and UK criminal law.

Ms May said the move is necessary to ensure those “who serve on the frontline will have our support when they come home”.

She added: “We will repay them with gratitude and put an end to the industry of vexatious claims that has pursued those who served in previous conflicts.”

Her plan was condemned by the father of an army recruit who died at Deepcut Barracks, who claimed it will make it harder for military families to hold the government to account.

Des James said it would also make it easier for the Ministry of Defence to "cover up" future failings.