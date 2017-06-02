The Prime Minister was left on the spot during a television appearance on Friday after an angry member of the audience tore into her for refusing to answer questions.

On the BBC's Question Time special Theresa May was asked why anyone should believe anything she said after a litany of U-turns and refusals to answer questions.

The Prime Minister hit back, however, saying she had agreed to come on the Question Time programme and take audience questions.

Another audience member later said she believed that this did not make up for Ms May's refusal to debate Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn head-to-head, however.

Ms May sent Home Secretary Amber Rudd to debate with opposition party leaders earlier this week. She refused to say whether she had even watched the encounter when questioned the next day.