Theresa May will be forced to step down as prime minister within two years when Brexit "all goes really wrong," according to a Tory donor who helped fund a legal challenge against her plans to trigger Article 50 herself.

Charlie Mullins, the founder of Pimlico Plumbers, said senior Conservative ministers had focused on their careers rather than the public good.

“I don’t think that Theresa May is going to be around in two years once the EU negotiations kick in,” he told The Guardian.

“She is setting this up but someone else will have to pick up the pieces when it all goes really wrong."

Nick Clegg says government are due for Brexit 'collision'

He added: “When she goes, the damage will have been done and its going to take a long, long time to get back to where we are today.

"People in business just cannot believe that she is cutting us off from a market of 500 million people.”

Discussing the Government's Supreme Court challenge contesting the ruling Ms May must consult parliament to trigger Article 50, Mr Mullins said he expected the judgement to go against the Government.

He said: “I would be very very surprised to see it go the other way. It would be a miscarriage of justice.

“If the judgment is as expected, I want MPs to get together and get us the best possible deal. At least its going to be more transparent.”

Supreme Court Brexit Challenge







13 show all Supreme Court Brexit Challenge























1/13 People wait to enter the public gallery outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

2/13 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

3/13 A man waves the EU flag in front of the Supreme Court Getty

4/13 Satirical artist Kaya Mar poses with two of his paintings in front of the Supreme Court Getty

5/13 Pro-Europe protestors dressed as Supreme Court Justices stand outside the Supreme Court ahead of the first day of a hearing into whether Parliament's consent is required before the Brexit process can begin. The eleven Supreme Court Justices will hear the government's appeal, following the High Court's recent decision that only Parliament can trigger Article 50 Getty

6/13 The eleven Supreme Court Justices will hear the government's appeal, following the High Court's recent decision that only Parliament can trigger Article 50 Getty

7/13 Businesswoman Gina Miller arrives at the Supreme Court ahead of the first day of a hearing into whether Parliament's consent is required before the Brexit process can begin Getty

8/13 Attorney General Jeremy Wright arrives at the Supreme Court in London EPA

9/13 Protesters outside the Supreme Court in London, where the Government is appealing against a ruling that the Prime Minister must seek MPs' approval to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the European Union PA wire

10/13 A protesters wearing a judge's wigs and robes stands outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

11/13 A protester holds up a placard outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

12/13 Pro-Europe protestors dressed as Supreme Court Justices stand outside the Supreme Court Getty

13/13 A man waiting to enter the public gallery waves a European Union flag outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

Speaking to the paper about David Cameron's resignation and the leadership battle that followed, Mr Mullins said senior Tories, such as Ms May and foreign secretary Boris Johnson, had focused on their careers instead of the public good.

"They haven’t gone through with all this for the country, they have done it for personal reasons, because they wanted top jobs in government," he said.

"It is our children who are going to have to pick up the pieces."

On Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court is due to announce its verdict on Ms May's Brexit plans, ruling whether she can withdraw Britain from the EU alone or must get approval from MPs and peers first.