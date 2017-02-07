Just a third of voters think Labour will regain power by 2025, a poll suggests.
Only 15 per cent of people said they expected to see Labour win an election in 2020, while 18 per cent said they thought it would happen in 2025.
The ICM poll, for The Guardian, also found Labour lags behind the Conservatives, with 27 per cent of support compared to the Tories' 42 per cent.
The poll also found that, of the 1,984 adults surveyed online, 43 per cent thought Brexit would have a negative impact on the British economy, while 38 per cent said it would have a positive effect.
The majority thought Brexit would make no difference to their personal finances at 54 per cent, while just 12 per cent thought it would have a positive impact and 34 per cent a negative effect.
Jeremy Corbyn has issued a three-line whip to order his MPs to vote for the Government's Brexit bill at its final hurdle in the Commons, Labour sources told The Independent.
Brexit Concerns
Brexit Concerns
-
1/22
British Prime Minister Theresa May
Getty
-
2/22
Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court
Getty
-
3/22
Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit
PA wire
-
4/22
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit
PA wire
-
5/22
Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais
Getty
-
6/22
Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp
Getty
-
7/22
The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today
EPA
-
8/22
Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain
Reuters
-
9/22
Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry
Getty
-
10/22
Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote
PA
-
11/22
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging
Getty
-
12/22
Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities
Getty
-
13/22
A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses
Getty
-
14/22
Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes
Getty
-
15/22
A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU
Getty
-
16/22
Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum
Getty
-
17/22
Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU
Getty
-
18/22
NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit
Getty
-
19/22
The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future
Getty
-
20/22
A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain
Reuters
-
21/22
The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions
Getty
-
22/22
The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market
Getty
The issue caused heated debate at a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) yesterday, after 47 MPs defied Jeremy Corbyn and voted against formally launching the withdrawal negotiations with the EU last week.
Labour MPs said the party's chief whip Nick Brown had indicated there would be "consistency" in dealing with the passage of the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill.
The failure of shadow home secretary Diane Abbott to take part in the Brexit vote was also raised at the PLP, after the close Corbyn ally said a migraine had forced her to go home early.
Critics accused Ms Abbott of falling victim to "Brexit flu" because her constituency voted overwhelmingly in the referendum to Remain.
- More about:
- Labour
- Jeremy Corbyn
- Brexit