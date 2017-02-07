  1. News
  2. UK
  3. UK Politics

Only a third of British voters think Labour Party will regain power by 2025

Only 15 per cent say they expect to see Labour win 2020 election

Click to follow
Indy Politics
jeremy-corbyn.jpg
Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party lags behind the Conservatives, with 27 per cent of support compared 42 per cent PA

Just a third of voters think Labour will regain power by 2025, a poll suggests. 

Only 15 per cent of people said they expected to see Labour win an election in 2020, while 18 per cent said they thought it would happen in 2025.

The ICM poll, for The Guardian, also found Labour lags behind the Conservatives, with 27 per cent of support compared to the Tories' 42 per cent.

Jeremy Corbyn says he is 'very lenient' in response to possible shadow cabinet sackings over Brexit whip

The poll also found that, of the 1,984 adults surveyed online, 43 per cent thought Brexit would have a negative impact on the British economy, while 38 per cent said it would have a positive effect.

The majority thought Brexit would make no difference to their personal finances at 54 per cent, while just 12 per cent thought it would have a positive impact and 34 per cent a negative effect.

Jeremy Corbyn has issued a three-line whip to order his MPs to vote for the Government's Brexit bill at its final hurdle in the Commons, Labour sources told The Independent.

Brexit Concerns

Brexit Concerns

  • 1/22

    British Prime Minister Theresa May

    Getty

  • 2/22

    Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court

    Getty

  • 3/22

    Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit

    PA wire

  • 4/22

    SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit

    PA wire

  • 5/22

    Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais

    Getty

  • 6/22

    Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp

    Getty

  • 7/22

    The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today

    EPA

  • 8/22

    Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain

    Reuters

  • 9/22

    Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry

    Getty

  • 10/22

    Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote

    PA

  • 11/22

    The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging

    Getty

  • 12/22

    Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities

    Getty

  • 13/22

    A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses

    Getty

  • 14/22

    Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes

    Getty

  • 15/22

    A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU

    Getty

  • 16/22

    Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum

    Getty

  • 17/22

    Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU

    Getty

  • 18/22

    NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit

    Getty

  • 19/22

    The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future

    Getty

  • 20/22

    A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain

    Reuters

  • 21/22

    The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions

    Getty

  • 22/22

    The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market

    Getty

Read more

The issue caused heated debate at a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) yesterday, after 47 MPs defied Jeremy Corbyn and voted against formally launching the withdrawal negotiations with the EU last week.

Labour MPs said the party's chief whip Nick Brown had indicated there would be "consistency" in dealing with the passage of the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill.

The failure of shadow home secretary Diane Abbott to take part in the Brexit vote was also raised at the PLP, after the close Corbyn ally said a migraine had forced her to go home early.

Critics accused Ms Abbott of falling victim to "Brexit flu" because her constituency voted overwhelmingly in the referendum to Remain.

Comments