Theresa May’s hopes of striking a deal today for the Democratic Unionist Party to prop her up in power have been dashed by the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.

DUP sources said any agreement would not be announced today, with London Fire Brigade still dealing with the aftermath of the enormous blaze and unable to say how many people have died.

However, the party indicated that “95 per cent of it is already agreed” playing down suggestions that the final announcement will be postponed until next week.

Nevertheless, the fresh hold-up appears to confirm that the Queen’s Speech will be delayed from Monday. It may not take place for a further week, with the Queen herself at Ascot from Tuesday.

And it throws into fresh doubt whether the Brexit negotiations – also pencilled in to start next Monday – will be shelved until the new Government is properly in place.

A senior Government source told The Independent that the talks with the DUP were ongoing, but could not confirm whether the announcement of any agreement was on hold.