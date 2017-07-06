Women in their 60s who lose their pension as a result of government welfare changes should take up an apprenticeship, the pensions minister has suggested.

Guy Opperman told MPs the Government has “extended apprenticeship opportunities…for people of all ages” and will not back down on plans to raise the pension age for women.

The claim prompted shouts of “shame on you” and “disgraceful” from campaigners in the public gallery in Westminster Hall where he was speaking at a debate on the changes.

MPs from a number of parties also demanded the Government act to help the 2.6 million women who are set to lose their pension payments as a result of a rise in the pension age to 66.

Labour says 37 Conservative MPs back the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign, as do the 10 Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MPs that have agreed to prop up Theresa May’s minority government.

It means Ms May’s wafer-thin majority could be overturned should the House of Commons vote on the issue.

Mr Opperman claimed the Government had done a “massive amount” to help the women affected – including by helping older people into apprenticeships.

“We have extended apprenticeship opportunities—one of the best routes into skilled employment—for people of all ages and gender”, he said.

“For example, in England in 2014 to 2015, 12 per cent of those starting apprenticeships were aged over 45.”

In response, Labour’s Graham Jones asked Mr Opperman to clarify that he had just suggested “that women aged 64 could go on an apprenticeship course.”

Graham Morris, the Labour MP who secured the debate, said those affected by the changes “are not looking for apprenticeships at age 64 but for some recognition of their contribution – sometimes over 44 or 45 years or more”.

“I ask the Minister to discharge his responsibilities; otherwise, the people may discharge this Government”, he added.

Under plans introduced in 2011, women born after April 1953 will see the age at which they can claim their state pension rise to 66 in order to bring it in line with the age for men.

Critics say the plan was introduced too quickly and that those affected were not given enough notice. Many women say they did not receive letters informing them of the change and found out only through the media or from their MP.

During the debate, one DUP MP suggested his party could use its new alliance with Ms May to force the Prime Minister to back down.

Sammy Wilson said: “During this Parliament we will work with the Government and use whatever influence, however minimal or maximal, to try to get a solution.”

A number of Tory MPs also spoke out against their party’s policy.

Tim Loughton said there was an “unfair, disproportionate burden” on the women affected.

“The problem is more widespread than we were ever led to believe”, he added. “It threatens real hardship for many of our constituents now—not at some stage in the future, but absolutely now.”

Keith Simpson said his wife was one of those affected by the change and was “incandescent with rage”.

Another Conservative, Peter Aldous, said it was “a very real problem for many women who face serious hardship. It will not go away.”

The SNP’s Mhairi Black said she had received an email from a woman whose friend had committed suicide over the changes and after seeing the general election result “because she could not face what would happen to her”.

However, Mr Opperman said it was “not the Government’s position that we will make further concessions” on the changes.

He insisted enough was being done to help those affected into employment or retraining, including apprenticeships.

The changes were necessary in the context of an ageing society, he said, adding that “the number of pensioners is going up dramatically”.