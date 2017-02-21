A series of Conservatives have jumped to the defence of Donald Trump during a debate in Parliament over his proposed state visit.

MPs from across the political spectrum held the debate after two online petitions gathered more than one million signatures.

Labour Party MP Paula Sheriff said he “should not be afforded a visit to our Queen” because of his notorius “grab ’em by the pussy” remarks, while colleague Naz Shah talked of a “slippery slope”.

His travel ban was widely condemned as in principle, but some appeared to praise the 70-year-old Republican for leadership since the November election.

Tory MP for Gravesham Chris Holloway said: “There is something quite refreshing about a politician actually doing what they said they would do before they were elected.

"While this ban is quite ridiculous, it is actually a reaction to the chaos caused in the Middle East by previous generations of politicians which in my view is far worse than Trump has done."

Welsh Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans said: "When we stand up in this country and then condemn him for being racist, and I have seen no evidence of that, I have seen no evidence of him being racist, we are actually attacking the American people.

Veteran fellow Conservative MP Edward Leigh said: “The fact is that I don’t think there is any proof that this travel ban is racist.

"Indonesia is the largest Muslim country in the world, there is no question of a travel ban on Indonesia.

“These countries are riddled by civil war. This travel ban builds on work done by Obama.

"So to accuse the new President of the US of racism, misogyny, and all the rest, is overstated."

Chelmsford MP Simon Burns, who campaigned in the US for Hillary Clinton during the election and branded the travel ban "shameful", said he should make a state visit but should not address Westminster Hall.

Labour MP Rushanara Ali accused Conservative MPs of being “apologists” for Mr Trump.

She said: "It is deeply saddening and shameful that colleagues who are defending the state visit, do not recognise the serious concerns expressed particularly by Muslims, but also by many other communities, about the dangers of the rhetoric of Donald Trump.

“It is time that those colleagues spoke out against that kind of hostility, which is deeply divisive.

“It is time for them to address the issue, instead of making excuses and being apologists for his hatred.”

The debate came as thousands of demonstrators gathered in Parliament Square outside, in an event organised by the Stop Trump Coalition and migrants’ rights group One Day Without Us.

Naz Shah MP speaks at the #stoptrump rally pic.twitter.com/bCivOUOejw — Daniel Jackson (@Danoogie) February 20, 2017

Organiser and journalist Owen Jones said outside: “We are going to defeat them all over again. We will throw them on to the scrapheap of history. History will damn them. It will damn them.

“We will sink you [Theresa May]… if you ally with that despicable man [Donald Trump].”

The Green Party’s only MP, Caroline Lucas, also told protesters: “We do not consent to a state visit so I am proud to be standing with you here.

“Donald Trump wants to put America first, Theresa May wants to put Britain first. Well, we are proud citizens of the world, and we want to put humanity first.”

World news in pictures







29 show all World news in pictures























































1/29 14 February 2017 Aerial view of the wreckage of a passenger and freight train after a crash near Bettembourg, Luxembourg Reuters

2/29 14 February 2017 A general view of rescue workers at the scene of a train collision in Dudelange, Luxembourg EPA

3/29 14 February 2017 A man walks next the wreckage of a passenger and freight train after a crash near Bettembourg, Luxembourg Reuters

4/29 14 February 2017 People wait for news of the rescue efforts at Zubao Coal Mine after a blast in Lianyuan, Hunan province, China. A midnight explosion at the mine killed nine miners and three still missing EPA

5/29 14 February 2017 Former British war correspondent David Fox speaks to his lawyer as he waits in a holding cell to attend his ongoing trial at a court in Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali. Fox, who was charged along with an Australian businessman with using, possessing and transporting hashish last October, could be jailed for several years if found guilty Getty Images

6/29 14 February 2017 Former British war correspondent David Fox (R) walks to a holding cell after arriving from Kerobokan prison with other prisoners before attending his ongoing trial at a court in Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali. Fox, who was charged along with an Australian businessman with using, possessing and transporting hashish last October, could be jailed for several years if found guilty Getty Images

7/29 14 February 2017 US Army personnel offload military equipment at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base near Constanta in Romania. Soldiers and equipment from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, arrived at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base as part of the ongoing Atlantic Resolve mission. The combined arms unit of the "Fighting Eagles" brings a full complement of 500 US troops, a US Army infantry battalion's M1 Abrams tanks, M2 Bradley fighting vehicles, and M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers to Romania Getty Images

8/29 14 February 2017 Kim Jong-Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has been assassinated in Malaysia, South Korean media reported Getty Images

9/29 14 February 2017 A Greenpeace activist holds a banner which reads "EDF is bankrupt" in front of the France's state-owned electricity company EDF headquarters during the company's 2016 annual results presentation in Paris, France Reuters

10/29 14 February 2017 A Greenpeace activist holds a placard reading in French "Bankruptcy, Jean-Bernard, out of the nuclear" during the presentation of EDF group's 2016 results in Pari AP

11/29 14 February 2017 y personnel offload military equipment at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base near Constanta in Romania Getty Images

12/29 13 February 2017 A building is seen submerged in flowing water at Riverbend Park as the Oroville Dam releases water down the spillway as an emergency measure in Oroville, California Getty Images

13/29 13 February 2017 Crews work on a damaged section of the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California Getty Images

14/29 7 February 2017 The remains of a car burnt by protesters on Monday night, in Aulnay-sous-Bois, north of Paris, France. French police say over 20 protesters were detained during an eruption of violence against police in the Paris suburbs in which a police car was torched. The violence in the night of Monday to Tuesday is a show of outrage in support of a young black man who authorities allege was sodomised by a police officer's baton Getty Images

15/29 7 February 2017 Pakistani Security officials inspect the scene of a bomb blast that targeted a Frontier Corps vehicle near the Afghan border in Chaman, Pakistan. At least two Frontier Corps personnel were wounded when a bomb, planted on a road side, exploded as convoy of Pakistani security forces was passing nearby in Chaman EPA

16/29 7 February 2017 An Israeli border policeman walks near workers lifting a housing unit with a crane during the demolition of the illegal Jewish settlement of Amona at the West Bank. Israeli police completed the evacuation of Jewish settlers from the West Bank settlement of Amona in compliance with an Israeli court order that ruled the settlement illegal EPA

17/29 7 February 2017 Israeli settler Tamar Nizri cries after her housing unite (L) was destroyed by an Israeli bulldozer during the demolition of the illegal Jewish settlement of Amona at the West Bank EPA

18/29 7 February 2017 Pakistani Security officials inspect the scene of a bomb blast that targeted a Frontier Corps vehicle near the Afghan border in Chaman, Pakistan EPA

19/29 7 February 2017 Civil defense members work at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria Reuters

20/29 7 February 2017 Military commanders salute during a meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran Reuters

21/29 6 February 2017 People hold a sign reading "Justice for Theo" during a protest in Aulnay-sous-Bois, northern Paris, a day after a French police officer was charged with the rape of a youth who was severely injured after allegedly being sodomised with a baton Getty Images

22/29 5 February 2017 A Serbian woman looks on as bulldozers take down a concrete wall near the main bridge in the town of Mitrovica, after the Kosovo government reached an agreement with country's ethnic Serb minority to resolve the issue of a contested wall symbolically dividing the city of Mitrovica Getty Images

23/29 5 February 2017 Bulldozers demolish a wall following weeks of tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, in the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo Reuters

24/29 5 February 2017 Libyan coast guard police help an Illegal immigrant and a child who were rescued at sea off the coast of Libya, get off a boat in the capital Tripoli Getty Images

25/29 5 February 2017 Afghan youth shovel snow from the rooves of houses in Kabul, Afghanistan Reuters

26/29 5 February 2017 Migrants warm themselves by a fire from the morning cold in an abandoned warehouse where they took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia. Hundreds of migrants have been sleeping rough in freezing conditions in central Belgrade looking for ways to cross the heavily guarded EU borders AP

27/29 4 February 2017 Soldiers destroy ten hectares of a marijuana plantation after the Mexican army found it, while patrolling the area in Mocorito, in Sinaloa State, Mexico Reuters

28/29 4 February 2017 Ukrainian servicemen patrol at the humanitarian aid center in Avdiivka, Ukraine AP

29/29 4 February 2017 A Ukrainian serviceman patrols at the humanitarian aid center in Avdiivka, Ukraine AP

The debate lasted for nearly three hours.

It followed more than 1.86m people signing an e-petition saying Mr Trump should not make a state visit to the UK, and more than 313,870 people signing an e-petition saying he should make the visit.

While the majority of MPs yesterday shouted “aye” in support of blocking the state visit, at the end of the discussion, nothing about the debate is actually legally binding.

The Foreign Office had already said it would extend "the full courtesy of a state visit" to the former The Apprentice personality and property magnate.