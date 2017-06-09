Ukip's interim leader has been named as Steve Crowther following Paul Nuttall's resignation over the party's dismal general election showing.

The failed North Devon parliamentary candidate came 24,000 votes behind the Conservative winner in his constituency.

He said he was "honoured" to have been asked by the party's National Executive Committee to stand in.

"I respect Paul’s decision to step down, though I regret that he has not had time to show his full potential," he said. "But this was always going to be a difficult election. We just didn't know that Mrs May was going to make such an almighty hash of it."

He added: "Ukip's presence on the political battlefield has just got a lot more critical, as those who want to thwart Brexit use this excuse to try and throw it into reverse.

"Despite the Lib Dems' total failure to recover, Nick Clegg losing his seat and his own narrow squeak, Tim Farron is already claiming that Mrs May's incompetent electioneering somehow overrides the expressed will of the people to leave the EU.

"We cannot let this happen. Ukip will now rapidly regroup, choose a new leader and get back on our horse."

He added: "We will provide the backbone for the full, proper Brexit that the people voted for last year, and which is the only way to protect this country from the impending economic meltdown in Europe, and get back control of our borders – something which is clearly long overdue."

Ukip failed to gain any seats in the election and lost 10.8 points in vote share nationally.

Mr Crowther said he will meet with the party next week to get it in shape to elect a new, more permanent leader.