Unite leadership challenger Gerard Coyne suspended by Unite

The challenger in the election for the leadership of the vast trade union, Unite, has been suspended from his job within the union, a week before the results are due to be announced.

Mr Coyne is regional secretary for the West Midlands, and is up against the sitting General Secretary Len McCluskey, a prominent backer of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Unite have not confirmed why Mr Coyne has been suspended, but the timing coincides with the closing of the polls in the two candidate race.

The result expected to be announced on April 28.

Mr Coyne’s spokesperson confirmed he had been notified of his suspension.

During the campaign, Mr McCluskey has accused senior Labour figures like Tom Watson of “manufacturing division” and “living in a world of skullduggery, smear and plots”, which has had the effect of framing the Unite contest around backing for Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

The Union's acting regional secretary reportedly emailed local branches this afternoon, to tell them Coyne had been relieved from his duties.

The email said the suspension was "pending investigation into certain issues which have arisen."

A spokesperson for Unite said they could not confirm whether Coyne had been suspended, and even if he did, he could not reveal details because "we do not comment on internal staffing matters."

McCluskey, one of Jeremy Corbyn 's most vocal supporters is favourite to win the election, remaining as General Secretary for a third term.